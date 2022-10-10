GOP candidate Eric Schmitt says children are exposed to 'radical ideology' in schools
State Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks at an election-night gathering after winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate at the Sheraton in Westport Plaza on Aug. 2, 2022, in St Louis. - Kyle Rivas/Getty Images North America/TNS

FENTON, Mo. — The GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Missouri spoke to a group of St. Louis County Republicans on Sunday and talked about concerns of "radical ideology" in schools. Eric Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, gave a campaign speech at the private event but stopped to talk with reporters for less than two minutes afterward. A Belgian television crew reporting on "culture wars" in the United States asked the nominee if children were "under threat" in schools. "I think what's happened in a lot of our school districts is crazy," Schmitt said. "We've exposed a lot of them with...