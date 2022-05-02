EU Commission accuses Apple of breaking bloc's competition rules

The logo of the technology company Apple is seen at the Apple Store in downtown Munich. Apple is infringing EU competition rules with its Apple Pay system, the European Commission has found after months of preliminary investigation. Sven Hoppe/dpa
US tech giant Apple is infringing EU competition rules with its Apple Pay system, the European Commission has found after months of preliminary investigation.
The commission has "indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology" to the benefit of Apple products, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
The European Union's top competition regulator contends that access restrictions for developers around mobile wallet technology on Apple's IOS operating system distorts market competition and suppresses innovation.