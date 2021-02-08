EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's Moscow trip

By Robin Emmott and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EU's foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The EU executive defended Josep Borrell over his trip to Russia where has said he had learned of the expulsions via social media while speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the removal of diplomats from Germany, Poland and...
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
'She has done nothing': Fox News pundit blames 'useless' Michelle Obama for school closings
February 08, 2021
Democratic strategist Jose Aristimuno clashed with Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy after she blamed Michelle and Barack Obama for school closings that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campos-Duffy made the remarks during a Fox News segment that accused President Joe Biden of hurting children by not ordering schools to open.
<p> "Who is looking out for you when it comes to getting children back in the classroom?" host Harris Faulkner asked to kick off the segment. </p><p> "Because Joe Biden and the Democrat [sic] Party are beholden to the teachers unions," Campos-Duffy opined. "They have way too much power. They are holding families and children hostage. Frankly, they're holding the entire country hostage." </p><p> "We're talking about people's childhoods!" she continued. "Joe Biden has been useless on this. And there are two other people who have been useless in the face of this strong-arming by the unions and that is Michelle and Barack Obama, who are, you know, the honored, you know, most famous citizens of Chicago." </p><p> According to Campos-Duffy, the Obamas could force schools to reopen "with one little tweet." </p><p> "They have not been shy about stepping into politics," she added. "Not just presidential politics but Michelle Obama used her powerful platform in defense of children who came here illegally at the border with the so-called cages that, in fact, her husband built. So she's not afraid to weigh in on behalf of children who are not American citizens. But she has done nothing -- and same with her husband and same with Joe Biden -- in defense of the children of Chicago and of this country who are beholden and held hostage to the unions." </p><p> Aristimuno attempted to respond but was immediately interrupted by both Harris and Campos-Duffy. </p><p> "Those are good talking points but they're just not true," Aristimuno said. </p><p> "That's not a talking point!" Campos-Duffy exclaimed. </p><p> "Well, if they are facts, are they still talking points?" Harris said. </p><p> "President Biden has been in office for 19 days," Aristimuno pointed out. "He declared this a national emergency. We're going to get children in school. He recognizes it's important but we've got to do it in a safe manner. The CDC is going to come out with guidance this week that will allow public schools to do so." </p><p> "We should root for the president to get this done," he insisted. </p><p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hWh3SOg8i-0" width="560"></iframe>
CONTINUE READING Show less
South Dakota Republicans want state attorney general to rule on constitutionality of Biden's executive orders
February 08, 2021
A bill submitted by a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives would authorize officials in the state to review all executive orders signed by President Joe Biden and rule on their constitutionality before implementing any directives contained in them.
According to a report from the Daily Wire, the "Act to authorize the review of certain executive orders issued by the President of the United States," designated as House Bill 1194, was authored by State Rep. Aaron Aylward (R) with an eye of taking a hard look at the flurry of actions coming out of the Oval Office; many of them reversing executive orders signed by former President Donald Trump during his one term in office.
<p>According to NPR, Biden has now signed <a href="https://www.npr.org/2021/02/03/963380189/with-28-executive-orders-signed-president-biden-is-off-to-a-record-start" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">28 executive orders</a> since replacing Trump -- the single largest amount in the brief time he has been in office since President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.</p><p>The bill explicitly states executive orders would be subject to "a review by the Executive Council of the Legislative Research Board, followed by a referral from the Council to the attorney general and the governor," after which "Once the referral has been made, the attorney general may examine the order to determine whether the state can seek an exemption or declare it unconstitutional."</p><p>That would allow current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (R) to exempt citizens of the state from any directive that "restricts a person's rights or that is determined … to be unconstitutional," the Daily Wire is reporting.</p><p>The report notes that executive orders relating to "a pandemic or other public health emergency, the regulation of natural resources, the regulation of the agricultural industry, the regulation of land use, the regulation of the financial sector through the imposition of environmental, social, or governance standards and the regulation of the constitutional right to keep and bear arms," would be subject to review.</p><p>The bill would likely meet with the approval of <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/noem/" target="_blank">Gov. Kristi Noem (R)</a> who has been an <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/south-dakota-second-worst/" target="_blank">ardent opponent of federal recommendations </a>on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic despite her state being ravaged by it.<br/></p><p>You can view <a href="https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/215083.pdf" target="_blank">the bill (pdf) here</a>.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Fact checker blasts Trump impeachment defense team for ‘egregious cherry-picking’ in new filing
February 08, 2021
CNN's fact checker Daniel Dale criticized former President Donald Trump's legal defense team on Monday after examining its impeachment filing ahead of the start of the Senate trial Tuesday.
"Trump's legal team just yada-yada breezes past the incendiary parts of Trump's January 6 speech -- accusing the media of cherry-picking from the speech while itself doing egregious cherry-picking," Dale tweeted Monday.
<p>Dale, who has read or listened to nearly every word Trump has uttered while in office, documenting more than 30,000 lies, also says the disgraced, former president's legal team will argue the January 6 insurrection was not pre-planned. Others disagree.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> Trump's legal team also argues that Trump's comments in the months before the January 6 speech were "mischaracterized," and anyway, since the January 6 riot was pre-planned and also started before Trump finished his speech, Trump's speech couldn't have incited it.<br/> — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) <a href="https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1358809210927140869?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>In this excerpt, Trump's team claims he "used the word 'fight' a little more than a handful of times," in that January 6 speech.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> Here are a couple of excerpts from the Trump filing. <a href="https://t.co/zvHdK3Uxu0">pic.twitter.com/zvHdK3Uxu0</a><br/> — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) <a href="https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1358810986573156353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>That's false.</p><p>"Just before a MAGA mob descended on the US Capitol on Wednesday and caused <a href="https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22217445/protesters-storm-us-capitol-trump-congress">a riot</a> that killed five people, including a Capitol police officer who was <a href="https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2021/01/08/capitol-officer-dies-after-being-struck-in-head-with-fire-extinguisher-during-pro-trump-insurrection-officials-say/">beaten to death</a>, President Donald Trump delivered a speech to his supporters in which he used the words 'fight' or 'fighting' <a href="https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/donald-trump-speech-save-america-rally-transcript-january-6">at least 20 times</a>," <a href="https://www.vox.com/22220746/trump-speech-incite-capitol-riot" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Vox</a> reported.</p><p id="FmLWZD" style="padding-left: 30px;"><em>“We're going to have to fight much harder and Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us," Trump said at one point, alluding to Pence's ultimate refusal to attempt to steal the election for him during that day's hearing where the Electoral College made his loss official.</em></p><p id="SLMANE">They also claim it is "simply absurd" to blame Trump for the actions of a "small group of criminals." Thousands of Trump supporting insurrectionists attacked the U.S. Capitol that day, hundreds of whom had listened to Trump's speech.</p><p>Trump, it has been argued by The Independent's Andrew Feinberg, had to have known the effect his words would have because his team had been monitoring social media and sites like Reddit, Facebook, Gab, and Parlor, along with QAnon groups, and saw the plans being made.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> NEW: Former White House and Trump campaign officials say President Trump would have been informed of online chatter about plans to storm the Capitol through his social media team's close monitoring of pro-Trump online communities such as TheDonald & 8kun. <a href="https://t.co/6OVmKD3E32">https://t.co/6OVmKD3E32</a><br/> — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) <a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewFeinberg/status/1349041567517040643?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 12, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.