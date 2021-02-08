EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's Moscow trip

By Robin Emmott and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EU's foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week. The EU executive defended Josep Borrell over his trip to Russia where has said he had learned of the expulsions via social media while speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the removal of diplomats from Germany, Poland and...