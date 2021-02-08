EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's Moscow trip

Democratic strategist Jose Aristimuno clashed with Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy after she blamed Michelle and Barack Obama for school closings that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Campos-Duffy made the remarks during a Fox News segment that accused President Joe Biden of hurting children by not ordering schools to open.

<p> "Who is looking out for you when it comes to getting children back in the classroom?" host Harris Faulkner asked to kick off the segment. </p><p> "Because Joe Biden and the Democrat [sic] Party are beholden to the teachers unions," Campos-Duffy opined. "They have way too much power. They are holding families and children hostage. Frankly, they're holding the entire country hostage." </p><p> "We're talking about people's childhoods!" she continued. "Joe Biden has been useless on this. And there are two other people who have been useless in the face of this strong-arming by the unions and that is Michelle and Barack Obama, who are, you know, the honored, you know, most famous citizens of Chicago." </p><p> According to Campos-Duffy, the Obamas could force schools to reopen "with one little tweet." </p><p> "They have not been shy about stepping into politics," she added. "Not just presidential politics but Michelle Obama used her powerful platform in defense of children who came here illegally at the border with the so-called cages that, in fact, her husband built. So she's not afraid to weigh in on behalf of children who are not American citizens. But she has done nothing -- and same with her husband and same with Joe Biden -- in defense of the children of Chicago and of this country who are beholden and held hostage to the unions." </p><p> Aristimuno attempted to respond but was immediately interrupted by both Harris and Campos-Duffy. </p><p> "Those are good talking points but they're just not true," Aristimuno said. </p><p> "That's not a talking point!" Campos-Duffy exclaimed. </p><p> "Well, if they are facts, are they still talking points?" Harris said. </p><p> "President Biden has been in office for 19 days," Aristimuno pointed out. "He declared this a national emergency. We're going to get children in school. He recognizes it's important but we've got to do it in a safe manner. The CDC is going to come out with guidance this week that will allow public schools to do so." </p><p> "We should root for the president to get this done," he insisted. </p><p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hWh3SOg8i-0" width="560"></iframe>