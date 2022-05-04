EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine

By Jan Strupczewski and Kate Abnett STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. The EU's sixth round of sanctions, if agreed by member states, would be a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian oil and gas and must find alternative supplies just as energy prices are spiking. Reluctance to deliver sanctions that will hurt EU economies as w...
The Supreme Court draft ruling puts Texas' Henry Cuellar in hot seat over abortion votes ahead of runoff election
May 04, 2022
When Jessica Cisneros released the first TV ad of her Democratic primary runoff last week, it highlighted how her opponent, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo, was the only House Democrat to vote against legislation to codify Roe v. Wade.
“But on May 24, you can have the last word,” the ad said as it flashed images of women’s faces.
Then, on Monday night, Politico published a leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court indicating it plans to overturn the landmark abortion rights case.
With only three weeks to go until the May 24 election, abortion rights have reclaimed the national stage. The tight race between Cuellar, a moderate Democrat who famously opposes abortion, and Cisneros, a young progressive, represents the most vivid illustration of how the leaked opinion could reshape a number of the fast-approaching runoffs.
It “just really ups the ante about why we need to be involved in this race,” said Kristin Ford, a spokesperson for NARAL Pro-Choice America, which supports Cisneros. The leaked opinion “increases the urgency and is yet another ominous sign of what’s to come.”
The Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of the leaked opinion but said it does not represent a final vote of the court.
Cuellar was quiet on the news most of Tuesday before issuing an evening statement that said he opposes abortion but also denounced the likely ruling, saying it was without precedent and would “further divide the country during these already divisive times.”
“I do not support abortion, however, we cannot have an outright ban. There must be exceptions in the case of rape, incest, and danger to the life of the mother,” he said. “My faith will not allow me to support a ruling that would criminalize teenage victims of rape and incest. That same faith will not allow me to support a ruling that would make a mother choose between her life and her child’s.”
Texas’ runoffs are in 21 days, but many Democrats are already looking to harness the energy for the November election. The Democratic nominee for governor, Beto O’Rourke, was among the first major Texas politicians to react to the Politico story Monday night, tweeting that it has “never been more urgent to elect a governor who will always protect a woman’s right to abortion.”
If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden said in a statement, “it will fall on voters to elect pro-choice officials this November.”
“Winning political power is the … only way to overcome this,” O’Rourke said during an Instagram Live broadcast Tuesday afternoon with Cecile Richards, the former head of Planned Parenthood who serves as his national finance chair.
Later Tuesday afternoon, O’Rourke announced a “rally for abortion rights” Saturday in Houston.
But before the general election are the Texas runoffs, and they provide some clear choices for voters who care about abortion rights.
Cuellar is the last outlier among House Democrats on abortion.
By the time Cuellar joined Congress in 2005, the U.S. House’s influence on abortion was mostly relegated to arguments over whether government money should be used to fund abortions, both domestically and abroad.
In those debates, Cuellar often joined a small group of Democrats in siding with Republicans. For instance, in early 2012 he and 13 other Democrats gathered in support to watch President Barack Obama sign an exective order clarifying that no federal funds would be used to pay for abortions under his 2010 health care law. Only three of the Democrats who were there that day are still in office.
Nearly all of Cuellar’s like-minded Democrats from that era have since retired, lost reelection or moved more in line with the rest of the party on abortion.
The culmination of his isolation on abortion came in September. In response to the Texas abortion law, which essentially bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, the U.S. House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act that would codify the right to an abortion at the federal level. It has not passed the Senate.
Cuellar was the lone Democrat to vote against it and did not shy away from his vote.
“It’s called conscience,” Cuellar told the Laredo Morning Times in October. “I am a Catholic, and I do believe in rights and right to life. … Sometimes people vote because of political [views], they think this is a Democratic or Republican issue. To me, it’s a matter of conscience.”
The leaked opinion came ahead of a major campaign event for Cuellar: a Wednesday rally in San Antonio with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, R-S.C.,the No. 3 House Democrat.
In a phone interview with The Texas Tribune, Cisneros described breaking a personal rule on Monday night of staying off social media in the evenings in order to check out the latest fashion trends at the Met Gala. She was stunned to discover instead that the Supreme Court was postured to go further than expected in rolling back abortion rights.
“It’s one thing, I guess, bracing yourself, knowing this was going to happen, and then it’s another seeing it actually happen and what’s going to come down the line this summer,” she said, referring to the Supreme Court’s anticipated June ruling.
She said the news would not affect her campaign strategy going forward because abortion has always been central to her case against Cuellar — both this cycle and when she challenged him for the first time in 2020.
“Unfortunately, a future where Roe is overturned is a future that we know Henry Cuellar has been fighting for,” she said.
While other Democratic runoffs may not reflect such a stark divide on abortion rights, the topic is still relevant as advocates have taken sides in hopes of electing the strongest allies possible.
In the Democratic runoff for attorney general, abortion rights group have backed Rochelle Garza, a former attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, over Joe Jaworski, a Galveston lawyer and former mayor of the city. At the ACLU, Garza represented an undocumented teenager fighting to get an abortion, which she obtained after a federal appeals court ruled in her favor.
“The role of the Texas Attorney General is increasingly important given last night’s SCOTUS developments,” Garza tweeted Tuesday morning. “When Roe is repealed & states are left to cherry-pick their own abortion regulations, Texans’ last line of defense against forced pregnancy will be the AG.”
Jaworksi is also a supporter of abortion rights and responded to the leaked opinion by outlining on Twitter how he would fight back against the end of Roe v. Wade as attorney general.
Ana Ramón, interim executive director of Annie’s List, which supports Garza, said the attorney general’s race is “one of the most crucial” in Texas going forward. She said Garza’s “lived experience” as a mother and lawyer fighting for abortion rights sets her apart in the runoff.
“Of course, [positions on] issues are critical, but outcomes are even more critical,” Ramón said, “and we need that level of experience right now in Texas.”
In the Democratic runoff for what could be the most competitive congressional district in November — the 15th District in the Rio Grande Valley — abortion rights organizations have endorsed Michelle Vallejo, a small-business owner and activist from Alton. Vallejo was quick to react to the Politico story, tweeting that it is “time to elect more pro-choice women to congress” and urging voters to “show up to fight” in the runoff.
Vallejo’s opponent, Ruben Ramirez, said in a statement Tuesday that the country “cannot move backwards” on abortion rights and that the leaked opinion “only reconfirms our need to codify Roe v. Wade into law.”
Then there are Democratic primary runoffs for the Texas Legislature where abortion rights could also take on even more signifiance. In Texas Senate District 27 in the Rio Grande Valley, Sara Stapleton-Barrera and Morgan LaMantia are competing to replace retiring Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat who has long split with his party on aborton rights, including voting for the almost-total ban on abortion that became law last year.
Lucio is backing LaMantia, who has said she nonetheless disagrees with him on abortion rights and would have voted against the near-total ban. But some abortion rights advocates see a more stalwart ally in Stapleton-Barrera, who challenged Lucio in 2020 and forced him to a runoff, which she lost by 7 percentage points.
In the Republican runoffs, the leaked opinion is less likely to reverberate given the Texas GOP’s unity on the issue. Republicans in the Legislature virtually all supported the near-total abortion ban and another law last year to automatically outlaw abortion in Texas if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
One state House Republican, Rep. Lyle Larson of San Antonio, had a change of heart after voting for the almost-total ban and introduced a bill to provide exceptions for rape and incest. But it went nowhere, and Larson is not seeking reelection in his solidly red district.
In fact, in some GOP runoffs, Republicans are debating what more they can do to erradicate abortion beyond the new law, which supporters called the “heartbeat bill” because it bans abortions after an ultrasound can detect cardiac activity in an embryo. One of the candidates for Larson’s seat, Mark Dorazio, says on his website that he “fully support[s] Texas’ recent Heartbeat Bill and will continue to support legislation that seeks to end abortion altogether.”
Activists demand Susan Collins lead call for impeaching Gorsuch and Kavanaugh
May 04, 2022
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a self-styled moderate who postures as a defender of reproductive rights, has said repeatedly in recent years that she would not support a Supreme Court nominee who demonstrates "hostility" to Roe v. Wade.
But late Monday, Politico reported that right-wing Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh—Trump picks who Collins voted to confirm—supported a 67-page draft opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito that, if finalized, would spell the end of Roe v. Wade and imperil abortion rights across the United States.
"We demand that she lead the charge calling for their immediate impeachment."
While abortion rights advocates, citing the judges' records, vocally warned at the time of their confirmation hearings that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh posed an existential threat to Roe, Collins brushed such warnings aside when it came time to usher them through the Senate, pointing to their private assurances to her that they would not vote to overturn the 1973 decision.
In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Collins finally conceded that, perhaps, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were not being fully honest with her in their closed-door conversations about Roe.
"If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office," Collins said. "Obviously, we won't know each justice's decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case."
Asked if she believes she was misled by the judges, Collins told CNN, "My statement speaks for itself."
Marie Follayttar, executive director of Mainers for Responsible Leadership—a group that has long targeted Collins over her right-wing voting record—told Common Dreams that it "looks like it's time for her to call for impeachment" of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
"If Senator Collins believes that both Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh lied to her and to the public during the confirmation processes, we demand that she lead the charge calling for their immediate impeachment," Follayttar added. "We cannot let public trust in our judicial system—the final check and balance of our democracy—become eroded."
Indivisible, a national progressive advocacy group, quipped in response to Collins' statement, "If only there had been some warning signs about Kavanaugh's dishonesty."
After Politico published its story on Alito's far-reaching draft opinion—which the Supreme Court confirmed as authentic on Tuesday while stressing that it's not final—a video compilation resurfaced of Collins declaring on multiple occasions in 2018 her belief that Kavanaugh would not vote to overturn Roe:
The Daily Beast's Eleanor Clift argued in a column Tuesday that "the one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh."
"He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her," Clift wrote. "Maybe his fingers were crossed because whatever he said to Collins, it was a lie. Kavanaugh's confirmation on a bare 50 to 48 vote was the beginning of the end for Roe v. Wade, and everybody knew it except maybe Collins."
"Susan Collins told the women of America that they could trust her to protect their reproductive freedom," Clift added. "She let us down."
Far-right takes a victory lap as JD Vance begins grueling general election battle against Tim Ryan
May 04, 2022
Venture capitalist J.D. Vance's victory in the Ohio Senate primary resulted in celebrations by many on the far-right.
Vance, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, beat out state Sen. Matt Dolan, former Treasurer Josh Mandal, businessman Mike Gibbons, former GOP chairwoman Jane Timken, Mike Pukita, and Neil Patel.
The Daily Beast reported on Vance's victory party.
"Vance, who doubtlessly owes his victory to Trump, also extended his graces to several MAGA allies who came to his side in the campaign’s final weeks. They included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson, conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk, and Donald Trump Jr. He did not mention Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who teamed up with Vance and Greene at recent rallies and who is under federal investigation for sex crimes," The Beast reported.
But Gaetz addressed the election on Twitter, calling it a "big win" for Greene's campaign team.
He also posted of photo of him talking to Fox News with Green and Vance, writing, "not tired of winning."
Trump Jr. also celebrated.
"Tens of millions of RINO dollars spent to stop my man [Vance] in Ohio and they call it before 9 o’clock. The America First movement is alive and well people. Congrats JD, well done," Trump, Jr. said.
But Vance's victory could allow an opening for Rep. Tim Ryan, who secured the Democratic Party nomination on Tuesday.
"I’m not a Democrat, but I support democracy. JD Vance doesn’t. So any Ohio voter who supports democracy has an easy vote in Nov: Tim Ryan," Walsh tweeted, tagging both candidates.
Bestselling author Don Winslow urged his followers to donate to Ryan, "because if J.D. Vance gets elected it's going to be terrible."
He described Vance as "worse" than Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
Trump, Jr. signaled the GOP civil war will continue.
"RINOs are now on the endangered species list," said the former president's eldest son, who admitted to literally killing an elephant while on safari.
