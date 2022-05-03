EU to unveil plan to replace two-thirds of Russian gas this year

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Commission will present a plan later this month for how the European Union can replace two thirds of its Russian gas use by the end of 2022, the bloc's energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Tuesday. Speaking in European Parliament, Simson said the EU had reached out to all major gas suppliers to help replace Russian gas with alternatives, and its plan would also replace gas use with renewable energy or through energy savings, where possible. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Kate Abnett)
'I would have died without this!' Lone woman stands up to throng of anti-abortion activists at Supreme Court
May 03, 2022
A woman who said that she would have died without an abortion clashed with protesters outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The morning after Politico leaked a decision that would reportedly end federal abortion rights, anti-abortion groups assembled outside the Supreme Court.
In a video shared on Twitter, a lone woman could be seen confronting the anti-abortion protesters.
"80 percent of young people want to vote on abortion, they want it to go back to the states," an anti-abortion protester claimed over a loudspeaker. "Let the people speak!"
"We are!" the woman yelled back. "We're speaking! I would have died without this law! Just so you know, you're sacrificing the mothers for the children!"
"An abortion is the direct ending of a human life," the anti-abortion protester countered.
"The child I was carrying was not viable!" the woman shouted. "I could have died."
"That means I had an abortion to save my life!" she added. "If I held it long enough, I could have bled out and died myself. So you don't even know what you're talking about!"
"Just kill babies on purpose then!" another anti-abortion protester exclaimed.
"It's not a baby!" the woman insisted. "It's an embryo. I'll show up to your house when you're pregnant and force you to full term!"
Watch the confrontation below.
RELATED: Alito cites judge who executed women for witchcraft and legalized spousal rape in Supreme Court draft ruling
Jim Jordan was deeply involved in Trump's attempted coup – and the evidence is appalling
May 03, 2022
The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
After all, a sitting member of Congress publicly exposed as a central player in a nefarious plot to overturn a certified election should be toast, right? Someone who willfully chose loyalty to a megalomaniac over allegiance to country should be forced to slink into oblivion as a scorned turncoat, right? Jordan, we are fast learning, was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overthrow our government of the people. He conspired to cancel the 2020 votes cast by millions of his fellow Americans and reverse the outcome of a decided election for his Il Duce.
What the Ohio Republican did was nothing short of treasonous and we don’t know the half of it — yet.
But Jordan doesn’t care what the select U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 finds out about his dirty work to destroy the democracy he swore to support and defend. Not at all. You may be stunned by new disclosures of how far he was willing to go to keep a loser in power, his overtures to the White House, furtive meetings with fellow plotters to circumvent the Constitution, forwarded plans to have the vice president unilaterally determine the results of the 2020 election by refusing to count the certified electoral votes of the winner.
You may find it appalling that little Jordan was in the loop on every underhanded scheme to seize a second term for a president who vowed to never accept the consequences of an election he lost. You may be rightly alarmed at the fascist plans Jordan considered to nullify an election defeat and put the Constitution on the run — from (fake) electors casting votes for Trump in states that went to Biden to confiscating voting machines and a chilling Reichstag reach with martial law.
But the Ohio Republican is loving the limelight. He doesn’t care what context his name is mentioned in so long as it’s mentioned. That’s been his MO from the beginning. Get noticed. Disrupt. Attack. Rinse and repeat. Grab attention, not for doing anything in 15 years to improve life for constituents, but for performing for rolling TV cameras. The drama queen even concocted a distinctive wardrobe look to be conspicuous among a sea of suits.
His self-serving theatrics worked. Jordan wormed his way into a national profile with lots of juvenile foot stamping. He saw an opportunity to tether his political ambitions to another TV performer, who also craved attention, and became Trump’s pet toady on the road to infamy. Proximity to power was a heady trip for Jordan. It was a short leap from craven sycophant to coup plotter.
He’s already salivating about the show he’ll put on as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when (as expected) Republicans take back the chamber in November. Maybe he’ll make a bid for speaker if Kevin McCarthy goes down in flames. Jordan is clearly fantasizing about his rising political fortunes. He doesn’t care a whit about fallout from his betrayal of democratic principles that hold free and fair elections sacrosanct.
What does Jordan have to fear? Not the Democrats in fleeting power. Not the Jan. 6 committee. Not Ohio voters he can take for granted in his gerrymandered district. Certainly, not the party base tithed to Trump. Jordan secured his MAGA bona fides by trying to steal an election for the Dear Leader, for Pete’s sake.
He never stopped lying about the 2020 vote being rigged. Never stopped lying about his extensive complicity in a coup. Claimed to be an outlier. Couldn’t recall who he talked to or when. Lies. Dismissed the probe as a witch hunt. Refused to cooperate. Said questions about his apparently major role in overthrowing democracy violated “core constitutional principles.”
Dripping irony aside, Jordan is as fearless about being held accountable for Jan. 6 as Donald Trump. The smug congressman is answerable to no one. Untouchable. He doesn’t care that mounting evidence (phone calls, text messages, secret plans) puts him front and center in the cabal that tried to overturn an election. Like his exiled wannabe Mussolini, Jordan only cares about himself, his prominence, his intoxicating spotlight.
No doubt the unrestrained, unaccountable pol is already plotting paybacks, explosive committee hearings, invented scandals and a level of made-for-TV histrionics that will pave the way for 2024 for a return of you-know-who and the end of democracy as we know it. Freaked out? You should be because Jordan isn’t stopping.
He could erect billboards throughout his safe district with the words “I don’t care” splayed across in giant letters and still skate to reelection by a 2-1 margin. He doesn’t care about representative government. He tried to overturn it. But voters do — or should — if they have any hope of keeping their republic. It won’t happen without care.
Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Ohio Capital Journal maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor David DeWitt for questions: info@ohiocapitaljournal.com. Follow Ohio Capital Journal on Facebook and Twitter.
Alito cites judge who executed women for witchcraft and legalized spousal rape in Supreme Court draft ruling
May 03, 2022
The draft of an opinion by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked Monday night, showing the legal justifications the Supreme Court intends to use to block abortion in half of the United States.
Columbia Journalism School professor Emily Bell cited an excerpt from the opinion in which Alito mentions 17th century judge Sir Matthew Hale as he sought to make the case that justices misinterpreted history in their Roe v Wade decision.
"Two treatises by Sir Matthew Hale likewise described abortion of a quick child who died in the womb as a 'great crime' and a 'great misprision..." the decision states.
While many anti-abortion activists debate "personhood," most seem to agree that a woman shouldn't be forced to carry a dead fetus that could ultimately kill her. Miscarriages are exceedingly common, and happen in up to an estimated 30 percent of all pregnancies.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump asks New York court to stop fining him $10,000 daily for refusing to turn over documents
Hale also ensured women were executed for being witches.
"A 12 mo. sixpenny pamphlet published by the well known E. Curll 'at the Dial and Bible against St. Dunstan's Church in Fleet Street' was issued in 1712 under the title Witchcraft Farther Display'd, along with an account of Jane Wenham since her condemnation and also an account of the trials in 1661 at Cork of Florence Newton; this contains an abstract of the trial before Sir Matthew Hale in 1664 at Bury St. Edmonds, Suffolk, of Amy Duny and Rose Cullender, who were both convicted, March 10, and both were hanged, March 17, 1664, wholly unrepentant and denying the crime," recalled the Spring 1926 issue of the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology.
The two women were convicted of "bewitching Elizabeth, Anne and William Durent, Jane Bocking, Susan Chandler, Elizabeth and Deborah Pacey (or Pacy)," the Journal recalled. A colic baby was left with Amy Duny one night crying desperately for relief and Duny let it suck on something. The Journal explained that in the early 1900s a mother would use "castor oil or its equivalent." She took the baby to a doctor known for curing "bewitched children."
"That wise man advised her to hang the child's blanket all day in the chimney corner and at night wrap the child in it, and if she saw anything in it not to be afraid, but to throw it in the fire. She did as directed, a great toad fell out of the blanket and ran about the floor (toads seem to have run in those days)," said the century-old journal. "A young man (not named or produced as a witness) catch'd this Toad and held it in the Fire with a Pair of Tongs: immediately it made a great Noise, to which succeeded a Flash like Gunpowder, followed by a Report as great as that of a Pistol; and after this, the Toad was no more seen."
This "evidence" was used to not only convict one woman but hang her for witchcraft. "It obtained credence from men of the deservedly high standing of Hale..."
There was then an accusation that Duny and Rose Cullender appeared as a vision to two children who suddenly couldn't open their mouths. The children proclaimed "There stands Amy Duny," "There stands Rose Cullender!"
"The Fits were not alike," described the accusations. "Sometimes they were lame on the Right Side, sometimes on the Left: sometimes so sore that they could not bear to be touch'd; sometimes perfectly well in other Respects but they could not hear; at other times they could not see; sometimes they lost their speech for one, two and once eight days together."
This was used to justify that Cullender was a witch and she too was hanged.
"Convicted on Thursday, March 13, 1665, they were executed on Monday, March 17, Sir Matthew Hale being so satisfied with the verdict, that he refused to grant a reprieve," the Journal recalled.
Hale also has a history of supporting marital rape in his cases. The American Bar Association Journal dated September 1980 addressed the issue of spousal rape throughout the history of jurisprudence. Hale devised the "consent theory" in the 17th century stating that a husband can't be guilty of a rape.
"But the husband cannot be guilty of rape committed by himself upon his lawful wife, for by their mutual matrimonial consent and contract the wife hath given herself up to this kind unto her husband which she cannot retract," wrote Hale.
Hale's justification for spousal rape was used as recently as 1986, when in R v. Roberts, the Court of Appeal held that "consent had, on the facts, been terminated where there was a formal deed of separation, even though this lacked both a non-cohabitation clause and a non-molestation clause."
Sir Matthew Hale is the same legal influence that Alito uses to justify removing the right of women to get an abortion.
