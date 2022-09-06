Euro slides below 99 cents for first time in 20 years after Russia freezes gas supplies
A woman leaves a currency exchange office displaying U.S. dollar and euro signs in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on March, 2, 2022.. - OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The euro dropped to its lowest level in 20 years on Monday after a Russian gas company said it would shut off its main pipeline because of so-called maintenance issues. The euro, which once was valued at $1.60, dropped to 98.8 cents on Monday. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline shutdown will likely create energy shortages that hurt Western European economies. Gazprom, which operates the pipeline, said the shutdown would be indefinite because of a turbine malfunction. The amount of gas flowing through the pipeline has dropped since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, leading to heightened tensions...