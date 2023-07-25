Ex-Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing patients

Robert Hadden, a gynecologist accused of sexually abusing patients, is seen in Manhattan Supreme Court in 2016 in New York. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge on Tuesday sentenced “prolific, heinous and predatory” ex-Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden to 20 years in federal prison, doling out the maximum justice decades after he began abusing his patients and seven years after he avoided jail time. Citing Hadden’s “out of control” and “depraved” abuse, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman said the magnitude of Hadden’s case stood out because of the number of victims — at least 245 — and the “outrageousness” of his conduct. Hadden was sentenced to five years on four counts of enticement and inducement to travel ...