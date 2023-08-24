Ex-cop in US distraught over divorce opens fire killing three
Police and emergency vehicles are seen after a shooting at the Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon, California, on August 23, 2023

Los Angeles (AFP) - A retired cop upset over the failure of his marriage opened fire at his wife and others at a southern California bar popular with motorcyclists, killing three people and wounding six, authorities said Thursday. Responding officers killed the shooter, who was identified later as 59-year-old John Snowling by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. His wife was wounded but survived the Wednesday night attack, another chapter in America's gun violence crisis, which according to an anti-gun advocacy group has seen nearly 500 similar mass shootings so far this year. Snowling retired ...