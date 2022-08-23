Ex-county tax collector Joel Greenberg named as witness in Florida ‘ghost’ candidate case
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg leaves the federal courthouse in Orlando, Florida, after making a first appearance following his indictment on a federal stalking charge, on June 23, 2020. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg has been named as a witness in the state’s case against an independent “ghost” candidate who ran for a competitive state Senate seat in 2020 and the Seminole County GOP chairman who aided her candidacy. Greenberg, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to sex trafficking and other federal crimes over a year ago, has been listed as a witness against GOP Chair Ben Paris and former candidate Jestine Iannotti, who face criminal charges in connection with the scheme, which has roiled Florida politics during the past two y...