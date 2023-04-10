Ex-GOP Rep. slams Jim Jordan over Manhattan ‘field hearing’ scheduled for next week

A former Republican congressman on Monday took aim at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over the House Judiciary chairman’s announced plans to hold a “field hearing” in Manhattan next week to investigate the prosecution of Donald Trump.

Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg last week indicted the former president on 34 felony counts in connection with election interference allegations that center around hush money payments to a former adult-film star. Trump pleaded not guilty and denies wrongdoing.

Joe Walsh, who represented Illinois’ 8th congressional district as a Republican from 2011 to 2013, has broken with the party over its autocratic tendencies in the age of Trump and now identifies as an Independent.

Jordan on Monday announced plans to hold a field hearing April 17 in Manhattan at the Jacob Javits Federal Building.

“Alvin Bragg’s radical pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime in New York City,” Jordan tweeted.

“Next week, the Judiciary Committee will examine these policies during a field hearing in Manhattan.”

Walsh, who served Jordan in the House, called out the far-right congressman for getting involved in a local prosecution, which the former Illinois congressman said is it odds with Jordan’s previously stated views.

“Hey Jim, remember when we served in Congress together and you railed against the federal government sticking its nose into state & local affairs? Remember when you told me how important the concept of federalism is?” Walsh tweeted.

“That seems like a long time ago Jim.”