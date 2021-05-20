Ex-Green Berets jailed in bungled Venezuela coup may have been duped, negotiator says
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (Agence France-Presse/Federico Parra)

Two former Green Berets jailed in Venezuela for last year’s botched coup are not mercenaries, may have been duped and should be shown leniency by the Maduro regime, said a prominent private negotiator seeking to win their release. “The Green Berets are innocent of the crimes they are charged with. They were not mercenaries, they were not part of an invasion,” said former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who is working with the families of Luke Denman and Airan Berry to win their release. The two men hired by the Florida security firm Silvercorp USA, might have been duped, suggested Richardson,...