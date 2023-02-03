Ex-Michigan cop ordered to stand trial in murder of Patrick Lyoya

US-NEWS-MICH-POLICE-SHOOTING-2-MCT. - Grand Rapids Police Department/Grand Rapids Police Department/TNS
DETROIT — Former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Christopher Schurr is set to stand trial on second-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya after a judge decided Friday to rejected the request by the officer's attorneys to dismiss the case. Schurr's legal team had sought to dismiss the case following a ruling late last year by Grand Rapids district court Judge Nicholas Ayoub, who found the prosecutors had sufficient evidence to proceed with the case and bound the murder charge over for trial. Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore agreed with Ayoub on Friday....