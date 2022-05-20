Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for Congress
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio speaks in the Bronx on Aug. 3, 2021. - David Dee Delgado/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — He’s back on the ballot! Former Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that he’s running for Congress after months of speculation over where he’d next set his political sights. The ex-mayor made his campaign for New York’s 10th congressional district official in a surprise appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show, citing “polls” as the justification for throwing his hat in the ring. “The polls show the people are hurting, they need help, they need help fast and they need leaders who can actually get them help now, and I know how to do it,” de Blasio said. “I do know how to do it from...