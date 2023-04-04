Legal expert disputes Trump lawyers’ assertion that the case is based on ‘novel’ legal theory
Lawyers for Donald Trump have repeatedly tried to diminish the indictment the former president is facing, saying the charges are being based on a “novel” legal theory.

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance on Tuesday threw a wet blanket over those assertions.

“Well, it's not nearly as novel as they'd like to make it out to be,” Vance said Tuesday during an appearance on MSNBC shortly after the indictment was unsealed.

“This is as many of the former DAs from this office have told us, this is a bread-and-butter charge for this office. While it could have been novel had there been certain ways that the charges were presented, this is pretty much right driving straight up the mainstream here to charge it in this way, to include … charges that are clear violations of New York law,” Vance said.

“Something that prosecutors will do, and in an indictment where some charges are very clear and others may require litigation down the road, because there's not legal clarity, is they will make sure that there's a sufficient grounding, so that any convictions that they obtained can be affirmed on appeal. It's very clear in this there are some bread-and-butter charges that use crimes to accelerate the misdemeanor into a felony that will withstand scrutiny.”

