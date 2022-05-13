Ex-Venezuelan treasurer, accused of hiding millions in Miami, is extradited to Florida
Raul Antonio Gorrin on Oct. 21, 2013, in Caracas, Venezuela. - El Nacional/GDA/Zuma Press/TNS

MIAMI — A former Venezuelan national treasurer was extradited from Spain to Florida on Thursday night to face charges of accepting millions in bribes from a billionaire businessman who paid her and her husband through Miami bank accounts so the tycoon could make a fortune off the Venezuelan government’s lucrative currency exchange system. Former Venezuelan treasurer Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén had her first appearance in federal court in West Palm Beach on Friday morning. She was charged in 2020 with accepting the bribes from Raul Gorrín, who has had close relationships with Venezuela’s soci...