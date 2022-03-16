ECB tells banks to watch all Russian clients in widening of sanctions net -sources

By Francesco Canepa and Jesús Aguado FRANKFURT/MADRID (Reuters) - European Union regulators have told some banks to scrutinise transactions by all Russian and Belarusian clients, including EU residents, to ensure that they are not used to circumvent Western sanctions against Moscow, three sources told Reuters. The instructions from European Central Bank (ECB) supervisors mean tens of thousands of Russians and Belarusians resident in the EU face intense surveillance by their banks, which are on alert for big payments and deposits as well as new credit applications, the sources familiar with the...
Lindsey Graham threatened Trump with the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6: new book
March 16, 2022
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reportedly threatened to have Donald Trump removed from office on Jan. 6, 2021, by implementing the process laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
An enraged Graham called White House counsel Pat Cipollone as Trump supporters rioted inside the U.S. Capitol and warned that he would have the former president stripped of his duties if he did not more forcefully denounce the mob, according to excerpts published by Axios from the forthcoming book "This Will Not Pass," by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.
"We’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment," Graham told Cipollone, according to the book.
Graham told the reporters that afternoon, after lawmakers had been evacuated from the Senate, that he hoped the riot would mark a turning point in American politics.
"People will say, 'I don't want to be associated with that,'" Graham said that day. "There will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says, we're better than this."
Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed Russian proposals to turn it into a neutral state, as the United States readied a huge package of military aid ahead of a historic address to Congress by Kyiv's defiant leader.
On the ground, Russian rocket fire hit a train station in southern Ukraine used by thousands of fleeing refugees and fresh blasts hit the capital, which was under a total curfew.
Regional officials reported no casualties as Russian strikes blew out windows at the railway station in Zaporizhzhia, where people have been arriving from the besieged city of Mariupol.
Some 20,000 residents have been allowed to leave Mariupol. But exhausted, shivering evacuees speak of harrowing escape journeys and rotting corpses littering the streets.
"This is the first time I have been able to breathe in weeks," said Mykola, asking not to give his full name, after driving his wife and two young children through a minefield to avoid Russian checkpoints.
The conflict has already sent more than three million Ukrainians fleeing across the border, and a peaceful resolution still seems beyond reach.
Kyiv braced for an offensive from encircling Russian forces, although their progress has been slow due in part to resistance from Ukrainian troops using high-tech Western weaponry.
The city was subjected to a fresh round of bombardment overnight close to its centre, including on a 12-story residential building, with columns of smoke rising high into the morning sky.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service said at least two people were injured and 37 evacuated from the apartment block.
The attacks came as Ukraine and Russia continued stop-start peace talks, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky conceded that NATO membership was not on the table, in an apparent concession to Moscow.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a "compromise" outcome would centre on Ukraine becoming a neutral state comparable to Sweden and Austria.
But Zelensky's office gave the idea short shrift.
"Ukraine is now in a direct state of war with Russia. Consequently, the model can only be 'Ukrainian' and only on legally verified security guarantees," Kyiv's negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said.
- 'Enormous suffering' -
In an earlier overnight video address, Zelensky said "all wars end with an agreement" as he pointed to the "difficult" but "important" ongoing round of talks.
But in a landmark virtual speech to the US Congress, the president was also expected to intensify pleas for NATO allies to intervene to stop Russia's nearly three-week-old invasion.
The alliance will hold an emergency summit next week in Brussels with US President Joe Biden attending -- but it has so far resisted Zelensky's pleas for direct involvement for fear of starting World War III.
Indirectly, however, Biden and other NATO leaders have been stepping up military support for Ukraine including anti-tank weapons that have helped to stall Russian forces north of Kyiv.
Coinciding with Zelensky's speech, a White House official said Biden would unveil another $800 million of military aid, expected to include more anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles.
After a morale-boosting train journey to Kyiv by the leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia, International Committee of the Red Cross president Peter Maurer came for a five-day visit.
He noted the "enormous suffering by the civilian population" in Ukraine and stressed it was "utterly important" for the ICRC's neutral humanitarian work to be recognized on the ground.
Punishing Western sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's regime have stepped up this week, pushing Russia to the brink of default on its foreign debts.
Moscow was due Wednesday to pay $117 million on two dollar-denominated bonds -- the first interest payment that has fallen due since it was largely shut out of the Western financial system.
Putin has turned to Chechnya and Syria to replenish his invasion force -- and to China for economic support.
'Plan C' for Russia?
But facing stern US threats against helping Russia to bypass the sanctions, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing was acting "objectively and impartially".
"We urge the US not to damage China's legitimate rights and interests in any form. If the US continues down this path, China will certainly take strong counter-measures," he added.
Western military experts believe Russia is increasingly turning to aerial bombardments after an initial ground invasion stalled -- and as possible leverage in the negotiations.
"They have found that their ground operations are not succeeding very well and where they are making gains they are at massive costs that are not sustainable," Mick Ryan, a retired Australian major general, told AFP.
"They have had to change to 'Plan C' -- which is bombard cities and terrorize civilians in the hope that the Ukrainians will reach some kind of political accommodation," he said.
"What the Russians are doing is using our own humanity against us and Zelensky's humanity against him."
The conflict has also raised acute fears of Europe-wide fallout if Ukraine's nuclear power stations suffer serious damage.
But Belarus said it was now supplying electricity to Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear power station, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986.
A Russian super-yacht owned by a longtime associate of President Vladimir Putin is stranded at the dock in northern Norway because local oil suppliers are refusing to refuel the vessel due to Russia's war in Ukraine and the sanctions that many countries have imposed on Moscow.
The New York Times reports that the 224-foot yacht, "Ragnar," is owned by Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, who is a former K.G.B. agent. Strzhalkovsky made a fortune in nickel mining and is a longtime associate of Putin. He also has served as a deputy minister.
The ship, available for luxury charters at the starting rate of $525,000 per week, has been moored for several weeks in the port city of Narvik. The boat’s captain, Rob Lancaster, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, “We are a Western crew of 16. We have nothing to do with the owner.”
That argument doesn't impress Sven Holmlund, a local oil supplier. He has little sympathy for those aboard the vessel. “Why should we help them?” he told NRK. “They can row home. Or use a sail.”
RELATED: REVEALED: Paul Manafort's shadowy Cyprus bank transactions under investigation by US Treasury
Strzhalkovsky is not on the European Union’s sanctions list targeting Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, politicians from several Norwegian parties have urged their government to confiscate the super-yacht. Norwegian law prevents the government from doing so without a directive from the EU, of which Norway is not a member.
