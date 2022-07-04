Pope Francis denies he is planning to resign soon

By Philip Pullella VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has dismissed reports that he plans to resign in the near future, saying he is on track to visit Canada this month and hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after that. In an exclusive interview in his Vatican residence, Francis also denied rumours that he had cancer, joking that his doctors "didn't tell me anything about it", and for the first time gave details of the knee condition that has prevented him carrying out some duties. In a 90-minute conversation on Saturday afternoon, conducted in Italian, with no ai...
The dangers of big data extend to farming
July 04, 2022
Most internet users are by now aware of the vulnerability of their personal data. When the news broke that tech companies misuse and manipulate our personal data, there was a widespread “techlash” against the corporate giants Facebook, Amazon and Google.
The explicit motive for data harvesting is the prediction of consumer wants and needs. And scholars and activists have spent years exposing the dangerous effects of big data practices on individual privacy and civil liberties.
Researchers have also shown how biased big data and opaque artificial intelligence have reproduced racism, classism and many forms of inequity.
However less attention has been paid to agriculture firms such as Monsanto or John Deere. And yet, they are some of the largest, concentrated corporations in North America who increasingly centre their profits on the collection, processing and sale of big data.
We should pay close attention. Agricultural big data are likely to have far-reaching detrimental environmental and social impacts.
Maximizing profits: The past as a road map
While farmers have used satellite weather data for decades, today’s big data practices are different. Data get collected by sensors built into farm machinery, called “precision” farm equipment. Then, corporate data scientists aggregate and “mine” these data for insights.
While there are benefits to farmers who buy the data-driven insights, there are clear and potentially incommensurate benefits for the corporations. Both the data-driven insights as well as the datasets are sources of profit for private firms.
We can infer what agribusinesses might do with big data based on insights from other sectors but also by how agribusinesses have acted in the past.
It is likely that firms collecting data from farms about weather and pest pressures will be able to predict which products are most needed where and then use this information to maximize profit.
Companies supplying farmers with seeds and chemicals have for years used price discrimination, selectively setting higher prices for inputs within those demographics or regions which are seen to depend on them.
Big agricultural data could entrench the market advantage of large agribusinesses.
Agricultural big data
Companies collecting and controlling the most data are likely to accrue the most power. This is because of the scale-driven proposition of artificial intelligence: AI is only as good as the data which feeds it.
We have seen this advantage play out with Google and Amazon, who were first out of the gate collecting internet data. Their lead has enabled the development of robust AI systems like Google Search and Alexa.
That the powerful can become even more powerful in the big data era is relevant for agriculture where the sector has long been dominated by only a handful of companies.
A marriage made in hell
In 2018, Monsanto and Bayer, the two biggest agribusinesses, merged in a transaction worth US$63 billion. At the time, Monsanto owned over 80 per cent of all the genetically modified seeds in the world. Unprecedented in its scope, the merger was described as “marriage made in hell” given its anti-competition ramifications.
The side of the story that’s relevant to big data is that new Bayer has the capability to access data from almost half of all farmers in North America.
The ins and outs of Bayer’s AI system are impossible to assess because its workings are protected from scrutiny by trade secrecy law, rendering it a “pernicious black box.”
In just a few decades, canola has become one of the world’s most important oilseed crops and the most profitable commodity for Canadian farmers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
As with Facebook, Google and Amazon, neither the firms’ datasets or the AI processes by which they translate data into advice are transparent. Corporations justify tight data control as a means to protect consumers from privacy breaches and actions of nefarious hackers.
But as with social media companies, there is no democratic institutional oversight over agricultural big data. Most data breaches have so far been unearthed by watchdog sleuthing. Misuses of agricultural data will likely be worked out, as they have been for internet data — in the court of public opinion.
Biased data sets
Even without access to commercial code or data sets, one can analyze what is happening at the surface of agricultural big data — what media studies scholar Ian Bogost calls “procedural rhetoric.”
Many folks claim that big data and AI are efficient, objective, valuable and all-powerful. But contrary to the view that data are “raw” and “drive” advice (a fallacious view I call the Immaculate Conception of Data), people define and make relevant the range and content of big data and AI categories. Computer scientists and engineers design algorithms and build datasets.
For example, company scientists design the dominant commercial agricultural AI to include data only on a small selection of major agronomic commodity crops, those grown on large farms.
This design bias toward large, commodity crop and capital-intensive farms presents implications at a large scale, such that our food system could become increasingly characterized by an industrial mode of agriculture.
Big data is not the solution to food problems
Many scholars believe data-driven readings of the world are a primary means of solving food system problems.
Indeed, the UN organization Global Open Data for Agriculture and Nutrition and others call for opening agricultural data, as if data access was synonymous with broader social and environmental justice.
Industrial agriculture has proven negative impacts including on global climate change. There is growing consensus that we need to diversify our food system at all levels to foster a sustainability transition in agriculture.
Beyond data access and infrastructure, digital democracy calls for a fundamental redistribution of decision-making power from a small number of corporate stakeholders to a wider group of citizens who can help answer these questions: What kind of food system do we want? Which farming techniques and technologies will help us get there?
Kelly Bronson, Canada Research Chair in Science & Society, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
‘Like a Stephen King novel’: Former students accuse Missouri boarding school of ‘unspeakable’ abuse
July 04, 2022
In Stockton, Missouri, Agapé Boarding School — a private Baptist/Christian fundamentalist boarding school for troubled teenage boys — has been inundated with lawsuits from former attendees who allege that its conditions are cruel and abusive. Nine more lawsuits against Agapé, in addition to earlier lawsuits, were filed in April, and five of its staffers are facing assault charges in Cedar County, Missouri. Critics of Agapé are trying to get the school shut down.
Attorneys for Agapé have been flatly denying the abuse allegations. Agapé’s website brags that it gives troubled teenage boys a “strong academic foundation” in a caring environment that will “get a teen’s behavior back on track.” But sources interviewed for a report by the Daily Beast’s Kate Briquelet describe the conditions at Agapé as anything but caring.
“Former students interviewed by The Daily Beast say the school was far from heavenly,” Briquelet reports in an article published by the Beast on the Fourth of July 2022. “Instead, they encountered a climate more like ‘Lord of the Flies,’ where staff were given free rein to restrain and beat students, and where some kids were emotionally and sexually abused. They claim Agapé has functioned like a ‘cult’ and ‘Christian torture compound’ for decades, allowing adults to manhandle teenagers and withhold food, water, and proper clothing — apparently without most parents ever knowing.”
READ MORE: The Supreme Court’s nod to white Christian theocracy
Briquelet reports that according to the former attendees it interviewed, Agapé, “banned children from speaking to each other without adults present, censored their letters home, destroyed photographs showing anything other than happy faces, and admonished kids that if they ran away, locals with guns would hunt them down.”
“As part of a ‘buddy’ system,” Briquelet explains, “older students had authority to mete out seemingly arbitrary punishments to new students assigned to them. Now, they’ve joined a chorus of voices —including parents, lawmakers, and even heiress and boarding-school abuse activist Paris Hilton — demanding the state of Missouri shut down Agapé for good.”
Briquelet notes that since 2021, 19 former students have filed lawsuits against Agapé that allege “physical and emotional abuse, and in some cases, sexual abuse by staff and classmates.” David Smock, Agapé’s former doctor, has pled not guilty to child molestation charges; Smock’s case is separate from the five staffers who are facing assault charges.
One of the former Agapé students interviewed by the Beast, Robert Bucklin, told the publication, “They need to go in there and rescue the boys and worry about the investigation later. These boys are in danger.”
Bucklin has tweeted a late 1990s video that shows then-principal Brother Frank Burton chasing a boy around a volleyball court at Agapé and kicking him from behind. And Bucklin told the Beast, “What the fuck is it going to take? Especially after seeing that video, what else is it going to take? For bodies to stop dropping there?”
Bucklin recalled some of the atrocities he observed when he was a student at Apapé.
“I remember this guy in the dorm rolled a fake joint, and these staff members restrained him for hours,” Bucklin told the Beast. “He came back into the dorm, his shirt was torn apart, he had blood everywhere all over him, his face was black and blue. And that happened constantly. I think the longest restraint when I was there was nine hours. They literally had to do a shift change because the staff was getting tired. That guy couldn’t walk for days.”
Rep. Keri Ingle, a Democrat who serves in the Missouri House of Representatives, has speaking out about Agapé and told the Beast, “I can’t empathize with the survivors enough. We’re so close and yet so far from getting justice for them…. It sounds like a Stephen King novel, and it’s not. It’s something that’s been happening to kids in this state and across the country for decades, and they’re using the name of God to justify it.”
Michelle Barnett, whose husband Joe Barnett was a former Agapé student, committed suicide in 2020 at the age of 33 — and she believes that the conditions at Agapé contributed to his depression. Barnett told the Beast, “The things they did to my husband are just unspeakable. Somebody with a known mental illness should never, at the age of 12, be sent to a place where you cannot talk to any of your peers for a year. That alone, besides the beatings they got, being told he just needed to pray harder…. They really messed him up.”
Fox News in real trouble for spreading 'pure bunk' about Trump's loss -- and OAN could be 'wiped out' by lawsuits
July 04, 2022
Legal experts believe that Fox News could be in real trouble for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's election loss.
A judge ruled last month that Dominion Voting Systems could move forward with its lawsuit against Fox Corp., the conservative news network's parent company, for amplifying bogus claims that it rigged the election for Joe Biden, and Judge Eric Davis made clear the $1.6 billion suit was not frivolous, reported The Guardian.
“These allegations support a reasonable inference that Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch either knew Dominion had not manipulated the election or at least recklessly disregarded the truth when they allegedly caused Fox News to propagate its claims about Dominion,” Davis said in his ruling.
That doesn't guarantee Fox News or the Murdochs will be held liable, but legal experts agree the suit poses a real threat to conservative networks that spread the conspiracy theories.
“Dominion has a very strong case against Fox News – and against OAN for that matter,” said Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a constitutional law professor at Stetson University and a fellow at the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice. “The reason Dominion is suing is because Fox and other rightwing news outlets repeated vicious lies that Dominion’s voting machines stole the 2020 election from Trump for Biden. But all of these conspiracy theories about Dominion’s machines were just pure bunk, and Fox as a news organization should have known that and not given this aspect of the big lie a megaphone.”
“What’s particularly bad for Fox is [that] Dominion asked them to stop and correct the record in real time, " she added, "and Fox persisted in spreading misrepresentations about the voting machine company.”
Davis noted in his ruling that newspapers under Rupert Murdoch's control, such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Post, condemned Trump's election lies and urged the former president to concede his loss, and text messages obtained by the Jan. 6 commission show communication between Fox News hosts and White House officials about the insurrection.
“I think once you start to pull the discovery material, what you’re going to find is there was a lot of communication between the Trump people both internally and externally about pushing very specific lies and narratives,” said Angelo Carusone, president and chief executive of Media Matters for America.
Fox News would probably survive, but the much smaller OAN and Newsmax, which are also being sued by Dominion and election software company Smartmatic, could be decimated in court.
“I think OAN is going to be wiped out from the litigation costs," Carusone said. "Forget about any judgment.”
Newsmax has enough cash to survive a trial and even pay the damages sought by Dominion and Smartmatic, but OAN is already struggling after it was dropped by DirecTV, which was responsible for 90 percent of its revenue, and the network appears to be in a death spiral.
“We’ve started seeing, already, them scaling back programming, they’ve been laying off staff, they’ve been cutting back the number of programs," Carusone said. "So it’s pretty clear that they don’t have sufficient resources to weather a protracted litigation.”
