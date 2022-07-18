Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on some gas supplies to Europe

By Julia Payne LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Gazprom has declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer, according to the letter from Gazprom dated July 14 and seen by Reuters on Monday. The letter said Gazprom, which has a monopoly on Russian gas exports by pipeline, could not fulfil its supply obligations owing to "extraordinary" circumstances outside its control. It said the force majeure measure, a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control, was effective from deliveries starting from June 14. A trading source said the letter concern...