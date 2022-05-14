Turkey 'not closing door' to Sweden, Finland NATO entry

By Orhan Coskun, Jonathan Spicer and Can Sezer ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey has not shut the door to Sweden and Finland joining NATO but wants negotiations with the Nordic countries and a clampdown on what it sees as terrorist activities especially in Stockholm, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Saturday. "We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Turkey," Ibrahim Kalin, who is also the president's top foreign policy advisor, told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul. Erdogan surprised NATO members and the two Nordic coun...
Reigniting a nuclear arms race is the wrong take-home from Ukraine
May 14, 2022
When it comes to the Ukraine War, no one has a crystal ball. With Putin rattling his rockets and the world worried about his next step, the most important take-home message from this disastrous affair — however it ends — should be that nuclear weapons must go.
And yet, beyond death and destruction, another outcome is very likely and potentially tragic; namely, a renewed call for more and “better” nuclear weapons.
The claim is already being made that if Ukraine hadn’t given up its nuclear weapons in the mid-1990s, Putin would not have attacked that country. Nukes, we are told, would have deterred him, and so, we should cast our lot — even more than at present — with nuclear weapons so as to deter would-be aggressors.
History argues otherwise, namely, that nuclear weapons do not prevent wars. During and after the Cold War, each side engaged in much conventional warfare and military arm-twisting: the Soviets, for example, in Hungary (1956), Czechoslovakia (1968), and Afghanistan (1979–1988); the Russians in Chechnya (1996–2009), Georgia (2008), Ukraine (2014-present), as well as in Syria (2015-present). The United States in Korea (1950–1953), Vietnam (1962–1974), Beirut (1982), Grenada (1983), Panama (1989), the first Gulf War (1990–1991), in the former Yugoslavia (1999), Afghanistan (2001–2021), and Iraq (2003–2016), to mention just some of the more prominent cases.
Nor did the threat presumably posed by the US nuclear arsenal deter aggressive maneuvers by the Soviet Union when it was not yet a nuclear power. In 1948, the US had a nuclear monopoly, which didn’t inhibit Stalin from initiating the Berlin Blockade, one of the USSR’s most provocative Cold War actions. In fact, the Soviets were most aggressive vis-à-vis the US between 1945 and 1949, when only the US had nuclear weapons. It was during that time that Stalin, in violation of the promises he had made to Roosevelt and Churchill during their Yalta summit, consolidated Soviet control over its Eastern European satellites.
Moreover, the alleged deterrent effect of nuclear weapons did not even prevent actual attacks by non-nuclear opponents upon nuclear-armed states or their avowed strategic interests. In 1950, China was 14 years from developing its own nuclear weapons, whereas the US had dozens, perhaps hundreds of atomic bombs. US military and civilian officials judged, moreover, that China’s military was exhausted by decades of civil war and would not dare intervene against the world’s sole nuclear superpower. They were spectacularly wrong. As the Korean War’s tide shifted against the North, Mao’s China felt threatened that General MacArthur’s forces wouldn’t stop at the Yalu River and might invade China in an attempt to overthrow its new, communist government.
To the surprise and consternation of US leadership, the American nuclear arsenal did not deter China from sending more than 300,000 soldiers southward, resulting in the stalemate on the Korean peninsula that divides it to this day, and that has produced one of the world’s most dangerous unresolved standoffs. In 1956, nuclear-armed Great Britain warned non-nuclear Egypt to refrain from nationalizing the Suez Canal, to no avail. The UK, France, and Israel ended up invading the Sinai in an unsuccessful effort to achieve their goal. A decade later, Israel had obtained its own nuclear weapons, which didn’t keep armies from non-nuclear Egypt, Syria, and Jordan from attacking it in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. Argentina invaded the British-held Falkland Islands in 1982, even though the UK had nuclear weapons and the attacker did not.
Following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 1991, that non-nuclear country was not deterred from lobbing 39 Scud missiles at nuclear Israel, which did not retaliate, although it could have demolished Baghdad. It is hard to imagine how doing so would have benefitted anyone; the fact that Israel had this capacity did not stay Saddam’s hand, perhaps because he realized that Israel would have had more to lose than to gain by “making good” on its implied deterrent threat. Moreover, nuclear weapons obviously did not deter the terrorist attacks of 9/11 on New York and Washington, DC, just as the nuclear arsenals of the UK and France have not prevented repeated terrorist attacks on those countries.
The pattern of nuclear non-deterrence is historically established and geographically widespread, along with the frequent failure of nuclear-armed militaries to get their way, even against non-nuclear countries. Nuclear-armed France couldn’t prevail over the Algerian National Liberation Front. The US nuclear arsenal didn’t inhibit North Korea from seizing an American intelligence-gathering vessel, the USS Pueblo, in 1968. Even today, this boat remains in North Korean hands. Its nuclear arsenal didn’t enable China to get Vietnam to end its invasion of Cambodia in 1979; a conventional invasion did. Nor did US nuclear weapons stop Iranian Revolutionary Guards from capturing US diplomats and holding them as hostages from 1979 until 1981, just as fear of American nuclear weapons didn’t prevent Iraq from invading Kuwait in 1990.
Moreover, the historical record is clear that when a nuclear state is losing in an armed struggle against a non-nuclear one, being armed with what was once called “the winning weapon” doesn’t contribute to winning. The US unequivocally lost in Vietnam, but accepted this defeat rather than flailing about with its atomic and hydrogen bombs. Ditto for the USSR and then the US in Afghanistan, outcomes that were not reversed by the superpowers’ ability to incinerate Kabul.
By the end of the 20th century both India and Pakistan had nuclear weapons, which might have inhibited each side – thus far – from using them. But it certainly hasn’t made their confrontations less dangerous, nor, it seems likely, any less frequent. In 1999, Pakistan snuck military units – disguised as Kashmiri militants - into the high-altitude region known as Kargil, on the Indian side of the Line of Control that separates India and Pakistan in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistanis apparently thought that its nuclear arsenal would force India to accept the move as a fait accompli. Pakistan had tested its first nuclear weapons in 1998, and it seems likely that its military was emboldened by this addition to its arsenal, expecting that the threat of going nuclear would inhibit an Indian response. If so, it didn’t work. India responded by mobilizing 200,000 troops, initiating an air campaign (not answered by Pakistan), and preparing a naval blockade of Karachi.
Pakistan’s next step was to begin issuing nuclear threats. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif announced “If there is a war, or if the present confrontation continues on the borders, it will bring so much devastation, the damage of which will never be repaired.” This did no good whatever, and by mid-June, Indian forces had retaken all of the key positions in Kargil. India’s nuclear arsenal had not deterred the Pakistanis from their military adventuring, just as Pakistan’s didn’t prevent India from retaking its lost territory.
There is very little reason to think that nuclear weapons would have made Ukraine safe, or that they would benefit other countries, not to mention the world. Nonetheless, ostensibly because of the Ukraine War (or, more likely, using it as an excuse), the US Air Force now intends a three-fold increase in spending on a new ICBM — labelled “Sentinel” — from $1.1 billion to $3.6 billion. Former Secretary of Defense William Perry has described the proposed Sentinel as “one of the most dangerous weapons in the world,” because like all ICBMs, it would be easily targeted by an adversary and would leave a president only a few minutes to decide whether to launch a retaliatory strike, greatly increasing the risk of Armageddon based on a false alarm. The Ukraine War has also stimulated $5 billion on a new bomber (labelled “Raider”), which itself carries a planned total of $20 billion by fiscal 2027.
There are doubtless more ill-advised take-home messages yet to emerge from the Ukraine War. So, starting now, let’s disabuse ourselves of the illusion that this terrible war makes a case in favor of nuclear weapons, when the reality is precisely otherwise.
Trump endorses Jan. 6 participant in Pa.’s GOP governor primary days before election
May 14, 2022
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Frankin, in Pennsylvania’s high-stakes primary for governor, dealing a potentially fatal blow to establishment Republicans who had hoped to head off a victory by the far-right politician who has trafficked in false claims of election fraud.
“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” Trump said in a statement he released on Saturday morning.
Mastriano is “a fighter like few others, and has been with me right from the beginning, and now I have an obligation to be with him,” Trump added.
Mastriano leaped to statewide prominence in 2020, emerging as a prominent voice of the anti-shutdown movement, where he led protests against Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic management policies.
In the days after the 2020 election, he openly questioned President Joe Biden’s legitimacy, and was photographed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mastriano bused supporters to the rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection, and has denied participating in the riot, but video has shown him closer to the building than he has claimed to be. He has since been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the deadly day.
Mastriano, a former U.S. Army colonel, has held a steady lead in most pre-election polls. A May 9 Trafalgar Group poll of 1,000 voters showed Mastriano taking 27.6 percent of GOP voters’ support. Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, followed in second place at 17.6 percent. Former Delaware County Councilmember David White finished third at 15.1 percent, while former Trump-appointed federal prosecutor William McSwain, of Philadelphia finished fourth at 14.4 percent.
Pa. GOP governor hopeful Mastriano campaigned at event promoting QAnon
Republicans have tried to coalesce around Barletta in the race’s closing days, with two candidates, Pennsylvania state Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, and former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, of Allegheny County, each dropping their candidacy to endorse the former Hazleton mayor.
At a news conference in Harrisburg on Thursday, Barletta, who was one of Trump’s earliest supporters, stayed away from directly attacking Mastriano, who similarly commands a huge following among Trump-friendly Republicans.
Trump earlier endorsed television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is locked in a statistical dead heat with hedge fund millionaire David McCormick and conservative influencer Kathy Barnette, who mounted a late surge to break into the top tier of candidates.
Pennsylvania’s primary election is on Tuesday, May 17.
'Too far right: Former adviser slams Trump's endorsement of PA's Mastriano
May 14, 2022
Donald Trump's endorsement of controversial lawmaker Doug Mastriano to be the Republicans Party's nominee to be the next governor of Pennsylvania got off to a rough start just moments after he made his choice known through his spokesperson on Twitter.
Sitting in on a CNN panel as it received the breaking news, former Trump adviser David Urban said, on the one hand, the endorsement makes sense while bluntly adding that he doesn't see any way Mastrianao can win in November.
Speaking with CNN host Michael Smerconish, Urban immediately poured cold water all over Mastriano's bid for the governor's office.
"I wasn't shocked by the president's endorsement of Doug Mastriano," Urban, who ran Trump's campaign in Pennsylvania in 2016, admitted. "I thought it was coming, I was just surprised that it came so late. I think this is about the president's win/loss record. The president likes to tout how his record has lots and lots of victories, people he supported. He's concerned about Dr. [Mehmet] Oz losing on Tuesday. He wanted a winner, it's clear by all the polling that Doug Mastriano is going to win, so I think the president's endorsement here is looking to bolster his record."
RELATED: You can credit MAGA misogyny with the surge of Pennsylvania's terrifying new right-wing darling
"Can Mastriano win a general in Pennsylvania?" the CNN host pressed.
"No, no, I don't think he can," Urban quickly replied. "I think he's -- Michael, you and I go way back and we've been doing this stuff for a long time. You know, Pennsylvania is a very long history of electing moderates, right? Whether it's Dick Thornberg or Tom Ridge, Arlen Specter -- it's a very purple state, as you said, originally."
"I think Mastriano is too hot, too conservative, too far out, too far right for the Pennsylvania general electorate," he predicted. "I think [Democrat] Josh Shapiro will be the victor in that race. And I think that's why you saw the Wall Street Journal and many mainstream Republicans wringing their hands about Doug Mastriano at the top of the ticket. They fear he'll be a big drag on the ticket and will weigh down the race."
Watch the segment below or at this link.
CNN 05 14 2022 09 27 23 youtu.be
