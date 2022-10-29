United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests

By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses. The United States and Albania will hold an informal U.N. Security Council gathering on Wednesday, according to a note outlining the event, seen by Reuters. Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to brief. "The meeting will highlight the ong...
Texas' Wayne Christian retracts 'only Christian on the ballot' slogan after outcry from Jewish opponent
October 29, 2022
Since 1996, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian has campaigned using a slogan that made reference to his last name: “Remember to vote for the only Christian on the ballot.”
But on Friday, Christian’s campaign said it will stop using the slogan after being called out by Democratic opponent Luke Warford, who is Jewish. Christian said he did not know Warford’s religion.
The two face off for the seat on the oil and gas regulatory board on Nov. 8. Early voting started this week and continues through next week.
Warford took to Twitter on Thursday evening, calling Christian’s comments “bigoted.” “Incumbent Wayne Christian is too focused on spouting lazy, hateful nonsense to actually do his job,” he wrote.
Travis McCormick, a spokesperson for Christian, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency in an interview Friday that the slogan was nothing more than a joke to help voters remember Christian’s name. “We definitely would not have said it if we realized our opponent was Jewish,” McCormick said. McCormick also said Christian will not use the tagline moving forward.
Christian told The Texas Tribune he has "nothing but love and support for the Jewish community, and strongly condemns anti-semitism of any kind,"
Christian used the same slogan as recently as 2016, when he ran against state Rep. Gary Gates, who attends a Christian church, according to his legislative biography.
Warford was largely unmoved by Christian’s response.
“While I’m glad Christian apologized, this moment is just another example of how out of touch he is,” Warford said in a statement Friday. “Texans deserve elected officials who don’t just repeat the same tired lines and instead are willing to come to the table to solve the very real challenges facing our state.”
Christian served as a state representative from 1997-2005 and from 2007-13. He was first elected as one of three state railroad commissioners, who head the Texas Railroad Commission, in 2016. The organization, the oldest regulatory agency in Texas, oversees the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, coal and uranium mining, and more. The Railroad Commission has not had authority or jurisdiction over state railroads since 2005.
Patrick Svitek contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/10/28/wayne-christian-luke-warford-slogan-railroad-commission/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Trump roadmap: warnings of right-wing violence mount as Bolsonaro's son claims 'biggest electoral fraud ever'
October 29, 2022
Political experts in Brazil are warning that President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies may be using a "roadmap" provided by former U.S. President Donald Trump to call the results of the country's upcoming election into question before the votes are even cast.
Deploying almost the exact same language used by Trump following his loss of the 2020 presidential election, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, the right-wing president's son, said Wednesday on social media that his father is "the victim of the biggest electoral fraud ever seen," adding that there have been attempts "to manipulate the result" of the runoff election scheduled to take place Sunday.
The Bolsonaro campaign has taken aim at radio stations in northeastern Brazil, saying the political advertisements they've aired in the runup to the election have heavily favored former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, who won the first round of the election earlier this month.
Earlier this week, Bolsonaro's communications minister, Fábio Faria, claimed without evidence that more than 154,000 ads for the president had not been broadcast after being submitted to radio companies this month. Faria accused the media of "a grave violation of the electoral system."
As The Guardian reported, Chief Electoral Justice Alexandre de Moraes rejected the Bolsonaro campaign's request that the radio stations be investigated and "called instead for an investigation into whether the 'unsubstantiated' claims were designed to 'disrupt' the election."
Political expert Thomas Traumann told The Guardian that the campaign's conduct in the days before Brazilians go to the polls strongly suggests that Bolsonaro is "going to contest" the election results.
"I have zero doubt—zero," Traumann told the newspaper. "The question is the scale of the violence that challenge causes."
After the U.S. election in November 2020, Trump baselessly claimed that "the greatest fraud in the history of our country from an electoral standpoint" had been perpetrated, even as dozens of lawsuits filed by his campaign and allies failed to prove that "voter fraud" or voting machine irregularities had falsely handed a victory to President Joe Biden.
A congressional committee has presented extensive evidence this year that Trump was heavily involved in efforts to overturn the election, which culminated in a violent failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results on January 6, 2021.
"Trump is his idol and his model," Traumann told The Guardian. "And what did Trump do? He contested, he didn't accept defeat, he called people on to the streets and encouraged violent protests and left power without backing down and continued to engage his followers so they didn't recognize the authority of the new government and thus kept his base fired up."
"This, for me, is Bolsonaro's roadmap," he added.
Bolsonaro received more votes than polling had predicted in the first-round election on October 2, but Lula led with 48.4%—just shy of the majority needed to win outright. A survey released Thursday by polling firm Datafolha showed Lula had the support of 53% of voters compared to Bolsonaro's 47%.
David Adler, general coordinator for global grassroots organization Progressive International, warned that the Bolsonaro campaign may take inspiration from another tactic that Trump used in 2020—and which experts now fear Republicans may use again in the U.S. midterm elections on November 8.
With more Democrats than Republicans casting mail-in ballots in 2020 and this year, experts say a so-called "red mirage" could make it seem as though Republicans are farther ahead than they actually are until mail-in ballots are counted—after which Democrats could make significant gains.
Trump denounced the phenomenon as a suspicious "dump" of Democratic votes in 2020, and Adler said the Bolsonaro campaign could do the same as models are predicting Lula "will only take the lead when 88.5% of votes have been counted."
"Be careful: Bolsonaristas will be crying victory all the way until this switch—and then fraud all the way after," said Adler.
‘Black Americans must stop it’: Former congressman warns of ‘flunking’ by voting Dem
October 29, 2022
Former GOP Rep. Gary Franks of Connecticut argued in Rupert Murdoch's tabloid that Black Americans should vote for GOP candidates to avoid flunking the strategy he thinks they should utilize.
Franks' New York Post column was published under the headline, "Black Americans must stop voting Dem by default to see change."
"For example, if you are a black American, there is a 90+% chance you are not voting for a Republican regardless of the Democratic candidate — even if the Republican were Mother Teresa. That is wrong and not wise," wrote the former three-term congressman.
Franks, who lost his 1998 Senate bid to Democrat Chris Dodd, was the first Black GOP congressman in over half a century.
"Black Americans must stop it. They must stop trying to play basketball with nine players on one team and one player on the opposing team. That won’t work," he claimed. "Black Americans must realize that in every school or class known to man, you will fail if you only participate in half the classes and read half of the assigned readings."
Franks discussed the election through the frame of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade in June.
"Well, Democrats support our issues, some black people would say. OK. That must mean you support killing 20 million black babies? You must be OK with 40% of all abortions involving black babies? We must have better solutions than killing babies," he wrote. "How about what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Roy Wilkins, Whitney Young, Jackie Robinson and other black civil-rights leaders fought for: desegregation? Unlike those great leaders, black Democrats seem to be OK with having a segregated political system."
Franks went on to say, "if this trend is not corrected, it is a danger to democracy."
Read the full column.
