US and Taliban make progress on Afghan reserves, but big gaps remain

By Charlotte Greenfield and Jonathan Landay KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Taliban officials have exchanged proposals for the release of billions of dollars from Afghan central bank reserves held abroad into a trust fund, three sources familiar with the talks said, giving a hint of progress in efforts to ease Afghanistan's economic crisis. Significant differences between the sides remain, however, according to two of the sources, including the Taliban's refusal to replace the bank's top political appointees, one of whom is under U.S. sanctions as are several of the movement's leaders. S...
Taxpayers to spend millions to secure private homes of elected members of Congress: report
July 26, 2022
U.S. taxpayers will dole out about $4 million to help elected Members of Congress pay for security upgrades to their private residences.
"The House Sergeant at Arms is creating a new residential security program," reports Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle. "Each member will get $10k to secure their residences, I'm told."
With the current House headcount at 431 Members (four vacancies) that could mean $4.31 million in upgrades, which presumably are physical security systems. Those systems will also increase the value of Members' homes.
"This has been in the works for weeks, I'm told, and comes as several members in both parties have faced scary security incidents in recent weeks," Caygle adds.
Unknown yet is if Representatives who will be leaving Congress in January or earlier, either due to retirement or loss of a primary, special, or general election, will be afforded the upgrade funds.
"Translation," tweeted David Solimini, a communications official at a nonpartisan think tank. "Members of Congress are afraid of political violence against them. The result will be less accessible (and therefore less responsive) elected officials. ...which, I'll add, is one of the goals of threats like this."
Last month the House overwhelmingly passed Senate legislation to protect Supreme Court justices' homes and their family members, offering "around-the-clock protection," after an armed man was captured near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Pro-same-sex marriage senators' COVID diagnoses could threaten plan to pass bill this week
July 26, 2022
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) Monday afternoon announced her positive COVID diagnosis. She is the fourth member of the Senate in recent days to test positive for COVID-19. Hours earlier Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) also announced he had tested positive for COVID. On Thursday Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) announced he had tested positive and was isolating for five days. That same day Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) announced her positive test, but she returned to work Monday.
The current absence of three (likely) pro-same-sex marriage voting Senators due to COVID may throw a wrench into Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's plans to put to a vote legislation to protect same-sex marriages.
According to multiple sources Democratic Leader Schumer had planned to put the bill up for a cloture vote this week. It would require 60 votes to move forward. Despite reports, including from The New York Times saying it had been seen as "dead on arrival," CNN and Huffpost found a significant number of Republican Senators, although not yet officially ten, indicating they would vote to pass the legislation.
Among the more surprising Republicans indicating they would vote to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, codifying existing same-sex marriages into law, was Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
Murkowski was one of the first four to express support for the bill. HuffPost senior politics reporter Igor Bobic reported in addition to Murkowski, Senators Susan Collins (ME), Rob Portman (OH), and Thom Tillis (NC) had "expressed support/openness for codifying protections for gay marriage."
Others, like Sen. Marco Rubio, infamously called the bill a "stupid waste of time."
Last week 47 House Republicans broke ranks and voted to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, against the specific wishes of House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan.
"I want to bring this bill to the floor," Leader Schumer said last week. "And we're working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass."
‘Be offended’: Matt Gaetz stands by his comments denigrating the physical appearance of pro-choice women
July 26, 2022
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is doubling down on remarks he delivered Saturday that denigrated the physical appearance of women who support the right to choose abortion.
"Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you're suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?" Pensacola, Florida's NBC 15 News asked Gaetz on Monday.
"Yes," the defiant Florida Republican replied after speaking at Holiday University Pines senior living center.
"What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?" the reporter asked.
"Be offended," was Gaetz's response.
On Saturday Gaetz spoke to a much larger audience, student activists at the right wing Turning Point USA Action conference, where he delivered the remarks that offended many.
"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz said, as if he were doing standup before the young audience. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."
"These people are odious on the inside and out," Gaetz continued. "They're like 5'2, 350 pounds and they're like, 'Give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.' And I'm thinking, 'March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.' A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."
Monday morning Gaetz tweeted: "Today on @TheView Whoopi Goldberg strongly disagreed with my assessment that people who rally at these Pro-Abortion, Pro-Murder events are disgusting and need to work in a salad."
An AP poll published last week found 60% of Americans believe Congress should codify the right of abortion into federal law.
Watch videos of Gaetz's remarks above or at this link.
