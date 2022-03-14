World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war: Russia's fertilizer and coal king

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) -A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday. Several of Russia's richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska. The United States and its European allies have cast Putin's invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly execute...
John Oliver takes down Ron DeSantis, Disney and AT&T for BS lies over Florida 'don't say gay' bill
March 14, 2022
Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked a question about the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida this week and lashed out at the reporter for phrasing it using the moniker. DeSantis complained that the bill says nothing about the gays, rather it says "homosexuals," and it's only about Kindergarteners through third grade who can't be told what the words mean.
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver set the record straight, no pun intended, by saying that despite DeSantis' explanation of the bill, it actually gives parents the ability to sue teachers if they feel like something was told to them in a way that wasn't "age-appropriate." What does age-appropriate mean? It doesn't say.
Legislators tried to amend the legislation so it specifically said that teachers couldn't talk about human sexuality or sexual activity, so as to not target anyone or marginalize anyone. The GOP author of the bill said that if those changes were made, it would "significantly gut the bill's intent."
So, while parents probably don't want their Kindergartner being told about how two boys have sex, the reality is a Kindergarten teacher with a photo of him and his husband on his desk couldn't even tell a kid asking, "oh, that's my husband." The true "intent" of the bill is to marginalize and target LGBTQ+ people.
While this issue has been discussed nationally, the bill's author made it clear that the purpose of the legislation was to target LGBTQ+ people. Oliver showed a video of Florida state Sen. Dennis Baxley, a Republican, warning his constituents that there was an "infestation of homosexuals" in a nearby city.
But what bothered Oliver the most was that his "business daddy," AT&T, and his former company, Disney, were giving money to Republican lawmakers who support the legislation.
When it comes to AT&T, it might have something to do with the head of their legislative and government relations office being former Republican Rep. Ed Gillespie.
As for Disney, Oliver made it clear that as Zazu from "The Lion King," he is uniquely qualified to tell Disney CEO Bob Chapek that his excuses were "bullsh*t." According to Chapek, Disney gives contributions to the lawmakers before they cast votes and they can't predict how they'll behave.
"That is why people give to Feeding America, and not 'Feeding America or maybe take food away from America and put it in a big hole who really knows?'" said Oliver. "And Disney should have had a pretty good idea of how Dennis Baxley would vote when they gave him money, given that he's not been shy about sharing his views on a host of topics."
Oliver noted that before Disney gave money, Baxley said publicly that abortion was "causing Europeans to be replaced by immigrants and [is] paving the way for the end of Western civilization." As recently as 2020, Oliver noted that Baxley said that he supported repealing protections for LGBTQ workers and legalizing conversion therapy.
Even Walt Disney's granddaughter called out the response from Chapek.
The Disney government affairs team made it to the Florida Politics blog where they named people like Stefanie Steele, Leticia Adams, Steven Miller and Nelson Placa to name a few.
See the Oliver opener below:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 3/13/22 FULL | HBO SHOW Mar 13, 2022 NEW EPISODE www.youtube.com
The two main reasons Russia is taking nuclear plants has nothing to do with dirty bombs: experts explain
March 13, 2022
The Daily Beast reported Sunday that some experts believe there are other intentions behind Russia's seizure of their nuclear facilities. While some feared seizing the reactors was so that Russians could use the nuclear materials to make dirty bombs, experts explain that there are far worse reasons.
According to Dr. Robert J. Bunker, research director at the security consultancy ℅ Futures LLC, the Russians are likely to go after the three other Ukrainian nuclear facilities after taking over Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhya last week.
"Airborne assault could be utilized as an early component of a ground force offensive drive,” he said, to grab the other three plants.
Russia said that they took the reactors because Ukraine was the one behind making thermonuclear bombs, which is false. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharaova then told Russian media outlets that Ukraine was trying to use the nuclear materials to bomb their own people. That's been part of the allegations Russians have made from the beginning. They've said that they are there to "liberate" the Ukrainians and before the UN, when the Russian ambassador claimed Ukraine was bombing themselves.
“That was a baseless invention by Moscow to justify its invasion and seizures of nuclear power plants,” said retired military intelligence officer Hal Kempfer to the Daily Beast.
Putin is known for manufacturing propaganda. It has led many Russians to believe the narrative and conflict with their Ukrainian family members explaining what's happening on the ground.
“I think the Russian narrative is meant to obscure Putin's strategic objectives as well as use propaganda to make the Ukrainian defenders appear as aggressors and war criminals that must be stopped,” Bunker agreed. “Also, if a radiological release or nuclear event took place the Russians might try to label it as part of a false flag Ukrainian or even NATO backed plot."
The second reason that Putin might want the plans is that about 50 percent of Ukraine's electrical grid is run by nuclear power. Putin could kill the lights for most of Ukraine. That said, 2.7 million people have already left Ukraine with more trying to flee.
“There is strategic operation value in controlling energy and communication centers and choke points,” the Beast quoted retired Marine Colonel G.I. Wilson. “That aspect has considerable merit [for the Russians].”
“Turning off the power nationwide—as [Russian force] have done on a smaller scale in Mariupol—in the middle of winter creates mass hardship and suffering for the Ukrainian population, and that is apparently a weapon Putin feels free to utilize,” Kempfer said.
Read the full report in the Daily Beast.
Kari Lake triggered by Jan. 6 questions from '60 Minutes' in Australia — and storms off the set
March 13, 2022
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake showed she wasn't ready for prime time when a '60 Minutes' reporter interviewed her for the Australia show on Sunday.
Liam Bartlett asked Lake about Donald Trump saying that he would pardon those who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“Well, that really has nothing to do with being Governor of Arizona. I wasn’t there," she replied.
"Let's be fair on this. Your man, Donald — your man, Donald, brought it up," speaking to the fact that Trump was part of the GOP and had endorsed Lake. He noted that Trump said that the 2020 election was a lie. She took offense to that.
The two talked over each other with, Bartlett repeating, "well that's not true at all. That's not true at all."
“Why did you say that, sir? Your man, Donald?” she asked. He explained that Trump is a Republican leader. She has declared herself part of the Republican Party.
"He said they should all be pardoned. Do you think they should be pardoned," Bartlett asked. It was a legitimate question, but Lake was too triggered by the phrasing of the question.
“I’m still amazed you said that. Your man, Donald. That’s just so disrespectful," she replied.
"Why would it? He's endorsed you. His personal endorsement," said Bartlett.
"It’s just the flippant attitude," Lake whined. "It’s just — it’s obvious you’ve come into this. It's obvious you've come into this and you don't like President Donald Trump."
"Kari, do you think they should be pardoned?" Bartlett asked again.
"I have no say in that. I'm running for governor," Lake dodged. "This isn't something a governor does. You're trying to twist that to make me look bad.”
"You're a Republican," said Bartlett. "He's the Republican leader."
It devolved from there, with Lake ultimately walking off the set.
Republicans have had a hard time dealing with the questions about Jan. 6 and it appears they still haven't come up with a way to explain it away.
See the video below:
Trump-endorsed AZ Gov candidate Kari Lake sat down for interview with \u201860 Minutes Australia,\u2019 which aired tonight. Things when downhill fast when she was asked if she agreed with Trump that J6 defendants should get pardoned. She ends up storming off the set.pic.twitter.com/Jmat6BTS1l— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1647219078
Republican nominee for Arizona governor Kari Lake (pictured) stormed out of an interview after showing an outright dislike to an Australian reporter
“Donald Trump said the accused [over the Capitol Riots] should be forgiven. Do you agree (to that?’ asked Mr. Bartlett.
Since the riots, 786 people have been arrested and charged with crimes, with an analysis by The Guardian showing that 70 percent have been released on bail, far more than the typical 25 percent rate for federal indictees.
The storming of the Capitol left at least five dead and 140 police officers injured and followed a fiery speech by Trump to thousands of his supporters near the White House.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second historic time after the Capitol riots and charged with inciting a riot, but was acquitted by the Senate.
“People are being held in prison without charge, it’s un-American,” Ms. Lake said.
Trump supporters encounter police in Washington January 6 as they attempt to breach a police barrier (pictured) in front of the Capitol building, a symbol of US democracy
More than 700 people have been charged in the Capitol Riots and most have been released
“Maybe they’ll get away with it in Australia because you gave away your rights. You have no freedom, you have melted down all your weapons.’
“We do things differently here in America, we have something called the Constitution and we have rights.”
