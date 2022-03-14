World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war: Russia's fertilizer and coal king

By Guy Faulconbridge LONDON (Reuters) -A global food crisis looms unless the war in Ukraine is stopped because fertiliser prices are soaring so fast that many farmers can no longer afford soil nutrients, Russia's coal and fertiliser king Andrei Melnichenko said on Monday. Several of Russia's richest businessmen have publicly called for peace since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb 24, including Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven and Oleg Deripaska. The United States and its European allies have cast Putin's invasion as an imperial-style land grab that has so far been poorly execute...