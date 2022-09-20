'Excuse by excuse, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law': Liz Cheney points out GOP truths

On Monday Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney shed light on a groundbreaking truth about some of her fellow Republican lawmakers when she attended an event at the American Enterprise Institute where she recalled a day in the House cloakroom.

According to Cheney, some who publicly show support for former President Donald Trump actually hold opposing views about him behind closed doors.



Per HuffPost, an example of this type of behavior was evident in the days after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Despite their own lives being put in danger, many Republican lawmakers still attempted to support Trump in hopes of him remaining in office.

On Monday, September 19, Cheney attended an event at the American Enterprise Institute where she recalled a day in the House cloakroom. During that time, she noted a stack of papers that lawmakers were required to sign if they intended to oppose the Electoral College vote.

She also noted how one Republican lawmaker actually did sign the papers but mumbled a complaint under his breath.

“And as I was sitting there, a member came in and he signed his name on each one of the states’ sheets,” Cheney recalled. “And then he said under his breath, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus.’”

While some attendees found Cheney's remarks comical, Cheney expressed concern about the lawmaker's lack of regard for the constitutional oath he'd taken. “I thought, you know, you’re taking an act that is unconstitutional,” she said.

Cheney, one of only two Republican lawmakers sitting on the House Select Committee, also criticized her fellow Republican colleagues for their ongoing defense of the former president.

“Bit by bit, excuse by excuse, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law,” the Wyoming lawmaker said, according to NBC News. “We are rendering indefensible conduct normal, legal and appropriate — as though he were a king.”

Cheney also said that Trump has encouraged his supporters to use violence to prevent his prosecution, adding that “it is hard to see this as anything but a direct threat to our Constitution, to our republic. … One can only wonder, is this where the Republican Party will go next? That prosecution [of Trump] is inappropriate, because MAGA will violently oppose it?”

The at-large representative from Wyoming recently lost her primary as she sought a fourth term in the House, but there have been rumors — and some teasing hints from Cheney, herself — that she could run for president in 2024. Whatever comes next, she has said, “I am absolutely going to continue this battle” against Trump.

She may be building support, as NBC reported that she drew a standing ovation following her American Enterprise Institute speech on Monday. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, was in the audience.