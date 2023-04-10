Experts: Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya did not follow training, police standards
DETROIT — Two police experts for the family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man killed by a White Grand Rapids police officer last year, have said the officer's conduct violated his training and acceptable police standards, according to affidavits submitted in federal court in a lawsuit against the officer and the city. In December, Lyoya's family filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Western Michigan seeking $100 million against the City of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr, accusing the city and Schurr of multiple civil rights violations, as wel...