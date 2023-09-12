Can Trump be disqualified from the presidency over Jan. 6?

By Jack Queen (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump is barred from returning to the White House, say some opponents who argue his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack amounts to supporting an "insurrection" as defined by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Here's a look at the legal theory and its long-shot chances of blocking the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination from the November 2024 ballot. HOW COULD TRUMP BE DISQUALIFIED? Some legal experts say Trump’s Jan. 6 actions disqualify him for the presidency. They cite his fiery speech to supporters who then...

2024 Elections