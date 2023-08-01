Explainer-Can Trump use political donations to pay for legal defense?

By Andrew Goudsward (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's main fundraising group, known as a leadership PAC, on Monday reported spending more than $21 million on legal fees in the first half of 2023 amid investigations and lawsuits against Trump, his advisers and his associates. WHAT IS A LEADERSHIP PAC? Leadership PACs, such as Trump's Save America committee, raise money from donors to support political campaigns in the United States. Leadership PACs emerged in the 1970s as a way for elected officials and candidates to raise money for other political candidates, usually of the same...