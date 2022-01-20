Explainer: How Western sanctions might target Russia

By Karin Strohecker LONDON (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Moscow and Western powers have raised the prospect of new sanctions being imposed on Russia, possibly the severest yet, if it attacks neighbouring Ukraine. U.S. Senate Democrats have unveiled a bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us-senate-democrats-unveil-russia-sanctions-bill-washington-post-2022-01-12 to impose sweeping sanctions on Russian government and military officials, including President Vladimir Putin, and banking institutions if Moscow engages in hostilities against Ukraine. "If Russia is using its conventional military ...