Rightist alliance set for Italian election victory

ROME (Reuters) - Italy votes in a national election on Sunday Sept. 25 after Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government was brought down by party infighting in July. WHO WILL WIN? Polls have consistently shown that a rightist coalition led by the nationalist Brothers of Italy party and also involving the League party and Forza Italia is on course for a clear victory. Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni would be the likely choice to be the country's first female prime minister. WHAT WILL BE DECISIVE? Brothers of Italy has seen a surge in its support after it remained outside of...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'How much more obvious can it get?' QAnon believers ecstatic over Trump's endorsement in latest meme
September 13, 2022
On Tuesday, VICE reported that QAnon adherents are rejoicing over former President Donald Trump's increasingly open embrace of their movement, symbols, and slogans.
"Trump shared a picture of himself wearing a Q lapel pin, overlaid with the QAnon phrases 'The Storm is Coming' and 'WWG1WGA,' on his Truth Social account on Monday evening. The post had been originally shared on Truth Social by an account called 'Patriots in Control,' before Trump re-shared it," reported David Gilbert. "'How much more obvious can it get?' one QAnon follower asked in the QAnon-focus Great Awakening forum."
In QAnon lore, "The Storm" will occur when Trump finally reveals that he has unraveled a global conspiracy of Satanic pedophiles and will announce mass arrests. QAnon adherents never explain why Trump never did any of this during the four years when he was president and apparently seemed more focused on rage-tweeting about "Morning Joe" segments.
"The QAnon movement has been in flux since Trump’s 2020 election defeat coupled with the lack of any communication from Q over the last 18 months. But Monday’s post by Trump has once again invigorated his most loyal base of supporters," Vice's report continued. "Telegram channels and message board threads lit up on Monday night with supporters who believed that once again, this was a sign that 'it’s happening' and that 'there's certainly no doubt now that Trump is openly endorsing Q.' 'Just in case it wasn’t abundantly CLEAR at this point, President Trump himself is making it UNDENIABLE that he is 100% aligning with the Q operation,' John Sabal, the organizer of QAnon-focused conferences, wrote on his Telegram channel which has over 60,000 subscribers."
READ MORE: Trump's DOJ ordered investigations of his enemies based on his tweets: former US attorney
This comes as QAnon beliefs continue to be linked to real-world violence. Last year, a QAnon supporter in California murdered his children with a spearfishing gun because he believed they had reptilian DNA. Another in Michigan "snapped" after Trump's loss and shot his family.
Trump has increasingly relied on his own Truth Social platform to spread his messaging, although the site, created through the use of a "blank check" special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has continued to see struggles. Last week, a vote to take the company public for more financing failed.
See the meme that Trump promoted below.
CONTINUE READING Show less
‘Looks like basic fraud’: Feds unraveling fake electors scheme because it may be easiest crime to prosecute
September 13, 2022
The Justice Department has issued dozens of subpoenas and seized at least two phones related to Donald Trump's fake electors scheme, which represents a substantial escalation in the criminal probe against the former president and his efforts to remain in office.
Investigators targeted Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, who had already been subpoenaed by the House select committee, and Timothy Parlatore, an attorney for former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik, and NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the significance of these new developments.
"These subpoenas went to all sorts of people associated with the Trump campaign," Dilanian said. "We haven't confirmed all the names, but one of the persons whose phone was seized was a guy named Boris Epshteyn, a key Trump insider, and a lawyer named Timothy Parlatore, who represents Bernard Kerik. He told me he represents Donald Trump in this matter. He characterized the subpoena as very broad, basically seeking anything and everything about the Trump campaign and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, which he called investigating fraud, and also, efforts to raise money for that 'Stop the Steal' movement that led up to the Jan. 6 insurrection."
"So it's a really broad-based set of activity that looks like it's coming just before the 60-day window, the quiet period where the Justice Department doesn't like to do things before the election," Dilanian added. "Again, I have said this before, it's not clear they're going to apply that here. Donald Trump is not on the ballot, although he does loom large over politics. It's a major escalation into an investigation that a lot of critics wondered where was the Justice Department on this. We have seen a lot from the Jan. 6 Committee. The Justice Department is showing up in a big way here."
READ MORE: 'Out-maneuvered' Trump lawyers' 'desperation' is showing in latest filing: legal expert
The focus on fake electors also indicates that the Justice Department considers that scheme to be the easiest element of the conspiracy to commit sedition to prosecute, Dilanian said.
"I would say that's one of three major focuses, but it's an important one, and what we've seen from the Georgia state investigation into that fake elector scheme is that at least that prosecutor down there thinks that's a really fruitful area to look at," Dilanian said. "The potential crimes there are very clear, maybe more clear than perhaps this rather vague, you know, obstruction of Congress issue that is at issue with the question of the Jan. 6 insurrection itself and whether Trump had complicity in that."
"The fake elector scheme looks like basic fraud, and that is a focus of the Justice Department," Dilanian added. "Another interesting focus in recent weeks that's emerged is this focus on raising money for the 'Stop the Steal' movement, a lot of which, you know, didn't really go to political activity, apparently, or that's the allegation. You know, is there a massive con there of the people who are pouring money into the effort by people who knew there wasn't fraud but who were raising money on the idea that there was fraud. Both of those two things are the kind of cases that prosecutors bring all the time in different context, and so, yeah, I think those are very fruitful areas for the Justice Department."
Watch the video below or at this link.
09 13 2022 07 02 22 www.youtube.com
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trump's DOJ ordered investigations of his enemies based on his tweets: former US attorney
September 13, 2022
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman revealed that orders came down from Donald Trump's Department of Justice to investigate his enemies within hours of the former president launching an attack on his target on Twitter.
Case in point, he told the Morning Joe panel, was former Secretary of State John Kerry.
"So was it ever verbal to you from Bill Barr or some deputy attorney general under Bill Barr, hey, let's take a look at John Kerry," Morning Joe regular Mike Barnicle asked.
"Let me tell you what happened with John Kerry," Berman replied with a smirk. "President Trump attacks John Kerry in two tweets saying that Kerry engaged in possible illegal conversations with Iranian officials regarding the Iran nuclear deal. The very next day, the Trump Justice Department refers to the Southern District of New York the John Kerry criminal case."
RELATED: 'Out-maneuvered' Trump lawyers' 'desperation' is showing in latest filing: legal expert
"Two tweets from the president and the John Kerry criminal case becomes a priority for the Department of Justice," he added for emphasis.
"When you say referred, how did they refer it, by paper, by phone call, how did they do it?" Barnicle pressed.
"Initially, it was a meeting at the National Security Division within the Department of Justice followed up by, you know, phone calls," he elaborated. "And the statute they wanted us to use was enacted in 1799 and had never been successfully prosecuted. So for about 220 years, this criminal statute had been on the books, and not a single conviction, so we investigated it and John Kerry was entirely innocent, and but yet the Justice Department pushed us and pushed us and pushed us and when I declined, Bill Barr did not take no for an answer. He referred the case to another district and, fortunately, that district didn't charge John Kerry either."
Watch the video below or at this link.
MSNBC 09 13 2022 07 14 02 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}