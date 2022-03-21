Russia faces a raft of external debt payments

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia is due to make another dollar-denominated payment to bondholders on Monday after last week defying fears it might not be able or willing to do so, following Western countries' unprecedented sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. Paying external holders last week means Russia swerved its first default, for now, since a 1998 financial crisis and its first on international bonds since the 1917 revolution, when the Bolsheviks repudiated obligations of the Tsarist government. But with Russia due to repay another $66 million on Monday and a total of $4.7 billion betwee...
March 21, 2022
On Monday, writing for MSNBC, columnist Steve Benen tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his pretense for vowing to remove Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee should Republicans take control of the House.
“Why is he still chair of the committee? And why is he even on the committee?” said McCarthy, according to the Washington Times. “In a new Congress, if it’s a new majority, he will not be. You cannot make this committee political.” He claimed that in particular, what made the committee "political" was he didn't investigate Hunter Biden's laptop.
"First, there’s little to suggest Schiff has done what McCarthy has accused him of doing. To hear the minority leader tell it, the California Democrat has both 'lied' and 'politicized' the intelligence committee. He’s actually done neither," wrote Benen. "Second, if McCarthy is concerned about the politicization of the House Intelligence panel, I’d love to introduce the minority leader to Devin Nunes — who, during his tenure as Schiff’s predecessor, literally held secret meetings at the Trump White House as part of a ham-fisted political scheme."
It would actually be unprecedented for McCarthy to boot the other party's committee leader off of the congressional panel. In fact, Republicans have made clear they are itching to do this in part as revenge for Democrats taking the step of stripping Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of their committee assignments for extremist behavior, something that was itself unprecedented because generally both parties have policed their own members and revoked assignments themselves when members are this embroiled in controversy.
"The problem, to the extent that reality matters, is that Gosar and Greene were punished for a specific reason: They’re members who were accused of espousing violence. Democrats didn’t change the rules so much as they set a standard: To talk of political violence is to cross an important line," wrote Benen. "What McCarthy described on Friday is something different: To reject conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden’s laptop is also to cross a line."
Facebook and Instagram banned in Russia as 'extremist'
March 21, 2022
Facebook and Instagram were banned on Monday by a Russian court as "extremist" organizations, after an application by the prosecutor general.
The two services are already blocked in Russia; the messenger service WhatsApp, which also belongs to the US group Meta, is not affected by the ruling, according to the court.
The background to the move is a decision by Meta not to remove calls for violence against Russian troops in Ukraine.
Twitter is also currently blocked in Russia.
Russian disinformation campaign targeted high-profile cabinet ministers in the UK: report
March 21, 2022
Russia's intense, worldwide disinformation campaign has zeroed in on Number 10 Downing Street. A U.K. government spokesperson said today that three high-profile cabinet ministers were targets of hoax calls from Russian intelligence agents who attempted to portray Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
HuffPost reports that British Defense Sec. Ben Wallace, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries all received calls. At a briefing for journalists Monday morning, Boris Johnson's spokesman said that “the Russian state was responsible for the hoax telephone calls made to U.K. ministers last week."
Defense secretary Wallace blew the whistle last week after he spent eight or nine minutes on a Microsoft Teams call with someone claiming to be Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal.
Wallace tweeted: “He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call. No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia’s human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."
Johnson's spokesman said, “Disinformation is a tactic straight from the Kremlin playbook” and said doctored versions of the conversations could have been used by Russia to justify their actions in Ukraine.
He added: “We know this is something that the Russian state tries repeatedly. “It won’t be the last attempt, for sure. We do have strong protections in place against this sort of thing and we will call it out when we see it.”
