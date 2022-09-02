Extinction Rebellion protestors enter parliament's House of Commons chamber
Photo by Massimiliano Morosinotto on Unsplash

LONDON (Reuters) - Extinction Rebellion supporters entered the House of Commons debating chamber and superglued themselves around the speaker's chair, the group said on their Twitter account on Friday. They posted a photo of five people inside the chamber holding banners reading 'Let the people decide' and 'Citizens assembly now'. Parliament is not currently sitting. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)