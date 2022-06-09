Ezra Miller accused of grooming teen starting when she was just 12 years old
Actor Ezra Miller attends the first "Time 100 Next" gala at Pier 17 on Nov. 14, 2019, in New York City. - ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

The parents of an 18-year-old woman have sought out an order of protection against Ezra Miller, accusing the “Flash” star of grooming and manipulating their daughter since she was just 12 years old. Attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle, in court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, said Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, has been controlling their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, from the moment they met. The pair initially connected in 2016, when the actor, 23 at the time, visited Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota. Miller took an “immediat...