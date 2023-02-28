FAA investigating 'close' call between JetBlue plane and Learjet at Boston airport

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident at Boston Logan International Airport this Monday where a JetBlue airliner had a "close call" with a Learjet that was taking off, NBC News reported.

“According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway,” a statement from the FAA said.

“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9. The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead. The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection," the statement added.

In a memo released Feb. 14, acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the U.S. is "experiencing the safest period in aviation history, but we cannot take this for granted."

“Recent events remind us that we must not become complacent," Nolen said.

From NBC News: "In January, a Delta Air Lines plane about to take off was frantically ordered to halt when controllers noticed an American Airlines aircraft crossing its path at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. In December, a flight taking off from Maui, Hawaii, plummeted to merely 800 feet above the Pacific Ocean before it recovered. And in Austin, Texas, this month a FedEx cargo airplane trying to land and a Southwest Airlines flight preparing to take off narrowly avoided a collision."

