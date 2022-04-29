Facebook's Meta makes court appeal over ban for 'extremist activities' in Russia

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc has appealed to a Moscow court against a ban imposed on some of its activities in Russia due to "extremism", the Interfax news agency cited the court's press office as saying on Friday. Russia in March found Meta guilty of "extremist activity", but said the ruling would not affect its WhatsApp messenger service, focusing on the U.S. firm's already-banned Facebook and Instagram social networks. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)
Neo-Nazis, swastikas and threats: Antisemitism in Michigan
April 29, 2022
Michigan had the fifth-highest number of reported antisemitic incidents in 2021, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).
The United States reported an all-time high of antisemitic incidents in 2021 according to the audit, with 2,717 incidents reported – an average of more than seven incidents per day and a 34% increase over 2020.
There were incidents in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but Michigan had the fifth most with 112 reported incidents, tying with Texas. The ADL said that Michigan saw a 120% increase in incidents between 2020 and 2021.
Michigan’s incidents took place across 32 cities, including the neo-Nazi group Folksfront spread ing “extremist” propaganda all over the state, a swastika formed from wood chips in Birmingham and a Jewish restaurant owner receiving threats and anti-Israel reviews on social media after posting his support for Israel.
The four highest states were New York with 416 incidents, New Jersey with 370 incidents, California with 367 incidents, and Florida with 190 incidents.
Combined, the states account for 58% of the total incidents.
Antisemitic incidents tracked include assaults, harassment and vandalism, ranging from Jewish diners at a restaurant in Los Angeles being attacked by a group carrying Palestinian flags and yelling slurs to an individual throwing a glass bottle at a Jewish girl as she got off a school bus while yelling, “F–king Jew.”
Of the total, there were 1,776 incidents categorized as harassment, 853 incidents of vandalism, and 88 incidents of assault.
There were no deadly attacks against the Jewish community in 2021, ADL said.
Reported antisemitic incidents surged 141% in May 2021, when the conflict between Israel and Palestine grabbed the nation’s attention.
Attacks on Jewish institutions, like schools and synagogues, increased 61% since 2020.
U.S. Rep. Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Twp.), a former synagogue president and member of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, called the report “concerning.”
“The ADL’s latest report reveals what we all know to be true: the scourge of antisemitism continues to threaten Jews across the United States,” Levin said. “Whether worshiping in their synagogues, frequenting their local Jewish Community Centers, attending Jewish schools or just walking down the street, Jews face growing threats and hostility.”
The U.S. Senate confirmed last month Deborah Lipstadt to be antisemitism monitor after Republicans had previously used various procedural maneuvers to stall her nomination.
“I am grateful that the Senate finally confirmed Deborah Lipstadt as Special Envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism around the world. This report reaffirms in the strongest terms how much work we have to do at home, as well,” Levin said. “I urge my colleagues to reconcile with the findings in this report and recommit to calling out antisemitism in all its forms – loudly and consistently. We must continue building coalitions, both within Congress and beyond, to fight antisemitism and battle all forms of hate, ignorance and bigotry.”
Why almost all of the richest Americans are white male tech moguls, hedge funders and heirs
April 29, 2022
Who are the elite of America? If you watch Fox, or spend time in rightwing media bubbles, you’ll probably think of celebrities, musicians, actors and athletes – all those fashionable bicoastal entertainers who look down on hard-working middle Americans.
A recent ProPublica report based on IRS tax files from 2013 to 2018 shows this vision of America’s upper-crust is thoroughly misleading.
The richest are not actors or singers.
They’re tech moguls, hedge funders and heirs.
The right-wing wants you to think the US is controlled by nefarious culture workers. In fact, the 400 people who comprise the upper echelon of US wealth are virtually all white male capitalists.
Celebrities are rich, but not that rich.
The resentment directed at them is a convenient way to target groups that the right-wing doesn’t believe is entitled to wealth. Meanwhile, the people who are truly the most powerful are celebrated for their business acumen in sitting back and collecting investment income.
The average American earns about $40,000 a year. The top 5 percent earns at least $198,000. The top 1 percent earns around $485,000.
Many celebrities make much more than this. Kim Kardashian is believed to make between $50 million and $80 million a year. LeBron James’ salary is $41 million a year, but with endorsement deals and other income, ProPublica found that he made $96 million a year.
For normal people, that’s an unimaginable amount of money. But it didn’t put James in the top 400 earners, according to ProPublica.
The 400th (anonymous) person on the list made $110 million. The highest earner, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, made $2.85 billion. (In fact, Gates avoided $125 million in taxes — more than Lebron James’ entire income — because of lower taxation rates on dividend income.)
Gates and tech billionaires, who comprise 10 of the 15 top earners, generally make their money from dividends and stock sales. Similarly, hedge fund managers — a fifth of the top 400 — make their income from stock trades and other financial manipulations.
The list includes 11 heirs of the Walton (Walmart) fortune and four heirs of Amway’s Richard DeVos. They also make their money from dividends and investment income, according to ProPublica. In other words, the highest incomes come from the accumulation of capital.
These people aren’t workers.
But they acquire excess value from workers.
In contrast, celebrities earn money by providing goods and services. Business Insider reports that Taylor Swift makes most of her income from touring. Her “Reputation” show in 2018 brought in $345 million, shattering the previous tour record set by the Rolling Stones.
Similarly, athletes make their money from working on the court or the field. James earns some $40 million of his $96 million yearly haul from his salary. Tennis players make money through methods like appearance fees, prize money, endorsement deals and club tennis deals. Their income comes primarily from playing, from lending their name, from showing up — from work, not shifting money around.
Celebrities also differ in that they’re less male and less white.
The top 15 earners on the Forbes list are all white and, except for Laurene Powell Jobs, businesswoman and widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, they are all men.
The top 10 earning athletes of 2021 were also men, but more than half were Black or people of color. The three highest-paid movie roles of 2021 went to Black men (Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Denzel Washington). The fourth went to Angelina Jolie. Jennifer Lawrence and Emily Blunt were also in the top 10. The highest-paid musicians of 2020 included Swift, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Drake and Lil Baby.
The very richest are overwhelmingly white male business owners, heirs and capitalists who make money through the stock market. The (less rich) richest are often not white, often not men and make their money by working — not infrequently at actual physical labor.
Yet though celebrities are workers who frequently come from less privileged backgrounds, they are framed as entitled or as undeserving of their wealth. Blur frontman Damon Albarn this year falsely claimed Taylor Swift didn’t write her own songs, for example — a fairly common way to suggest pop stars don’t deserve their success.
Conservative commentators were quick to insist athletes protesting police violence by taking a knee were “ungrateful”. When singer Stevie Wonder expressed support for the protest, former Congressman Joe Walsh called him, “another ungrateful Black multimillionaire.”
The public often criticizes celebrities for their spending habits, or for luxury purchases, as singer and rapper Cardi B pointed out.
Fans feel justified telling celebrities to donate to charities or spend money in more generous ways. Meanwhile, Bill Gates is widely lauded for his giving. But despite his 2010 pledge to donate half his wealth to charity before he dies, Gates’ total net worth now has grown from $53 million when he made the pledge to $115 billion today.
Billionaires are notoriously stingy. Often their “donations” are to private foundations set up as tax shelters and under the donors' control.
Forbes found that billionaires are giving away less and less. Of the top 400 billionaires, 156, including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, gave less than 1 percent of their wealth to charity in 2021.
Gates, Musk, Bezos and people like them are seen as brilliant, generous and worthy precisely because they are white men who don’t have to work. For the rightwing (and not just for the right), certain people are supposed to be at the top and as long as they are, all is well.
When Black people, women and others move upwards, though, that’s a problem. Celebrities are viewed as undeserving elitists not because they’re rich, but because they’re the wrong rich. They have usurped power and privilege rightly belonging to (white, male) capitalists.
Obviously, Swift, James, Cardi B and their celebrity brethren are incredibly well off. They don’t necessarily need or deserve pity.
But when prejudice and presuppositions prevent us from identifying who has the most money and the most power — that’s a problem for everyone.
Brian Kemp signs off on laws he says will keep ‘woke politics’ out of public schools
April 29, 2022
Gov. Brian Kemp cemented much of his planned education policy Thursday, signing a raft of bills aimed at keeping controversial ideas out of the malleable minds of Georgia’s youngsters.
At a signing ceremony in Forsyth County, Kemp touted recent investments in public education.
“This session, we built on that momentum, fully funding the QBE school formula for three out of the four years I’ve been your Governor, even as we emerged from a global pandemic,” he said. “We finished out the final installment of the teacher pay raise I promised on the campaign trail in 2018 for a total of $5,000, and we put students and parents first by keeping woke politics out of the classroom and off our ballfields.”
That last bit is where Georgia liberals find fault.
Republicans in the Legislature say their smorgasbord of education policy changes will give parents more power in the classroom and protect kids from propaganda disguised as history lessons. Democrats and activists call it an election-year ploy to shore up support against the governor’s GOP primary challenger, former Sen. David Perdue, and presumed Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams at students’ expense.
Two of the new laws aim to enshrine the role of parents in their children’s education. One, which supporters call the Parents’ Bill of Rights, spells out a list of rights for public school parents, including the ability to examine and register complaints against all classroom materials. The other requires local boards of education to publish rules of conduct specifying what behavior constitutes removal from a meeting.
State legislatures around the country have been experimenting with changes to education policy after a year of culture war clashes over COVID-19 mask rules and classroom discussions on race and gender have some conservatives fed up.
It’s a worrying trend, said Jalaya Liles Dunn, director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Learning for Justice project.
“With today’s signing of HB 1084 and other so-called parental rights bills, Georgia will join at least 17 other states that have passed laws or other policies to limit how teachers can discuss race and racism in classrooms,” she said. “This sets a dangerous precedent that allows our democratic government to dictate, conceal and censor accurate information they disagree with. These bills were designed to distort the truth and sanitize history at a time when awareness of systemic racism is growing as a result of the last few years’ historic uprisings.”
Another pair of newly signed laws are concerned with what ideas school children should have access to. One requires districts to create a process for parents to complain about objectionable materials in school libraries, and another, House Bill 1084, bars nine concepts from classroom lessons, including the idea that the United States is “fundamentally racist,” that anyone should feel guilt because of his or her race or that anyone bears guilt for actions done by members of their race in the past.
“It ensures all of our state and nation’s history is taught accurately – because here in Georgia, our classrooms will not be pawns of those who want to indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas,” Kemp said.
Civil Rights organizations say it’s Kemp who is playing politics by inserting culture war issues into classrooms.
“This law turns our schools into battlegrounds, where our children need the care and support of trusted adults, parents and teachers working together more than ever,” said Andrea Young, executive director of the Georgia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.
Young spoke at a virtual press conference Thursday where the Georgia ACLU and Southern Poverty Law Center announced an email address, TeachTruth@splcenter.org, where parents, students and educators can email information about how the new law impacts learning.
Critics point out that efforts to ban discussion of topics viewed as controversial often disproportionately impact authors belonging to or subjects related to racial or sexual minorities.
“My son should be able to go into his school library and find books that reflect what his family looks like, just like every other student in Georgia,” said Amanda Lee, president-elect of the Georgia Library Media Association and a Georgia educator at a Thursday press conference held by the Georgia Democrats. “Let me be clear, a parent has the right to determine what’s best for their child and only their child. Allowing some parents more of a voice than others, denies students of books they need to learn and grow, and it serves as a reminder to all whose stories are valued and whose stories are deemed ‘inappropriate.’”
“It’s shameful that Brian Kemp has decided his re-election campaign is more important than our schools and our kids’ education,” she added.
Despite the new law, some teachers like Atlanta Public School teacher Anthony Downer say they will keep pushing for ways to teach about how white supremacy is entrenched in U.S. society. But he said strong partnerships with organizations are necessary to protect educators, even at Frederick Douglass High School, where he teaches civics and Africana Studies.
“Without those services, teachers, even Black teachers at places like these will begin to self-censor,” he said. “They won’t have to come after a lot of teachers because a lot of teachers will be shut up. The second thing we need to do is think bigger and brighter about how we give our students culturally sustaining education. It can live beyond the brick and mortar, beyond the four walls.”
In a dramatic last-minute move, lawmakers amended HB 1084 to include language creating a committee to determine whether transgender girls should be allowed to play on girls’ public school sports teams.
Conservatives have been pushing for such a measure for several years, arguing that transgender girls have an unfair advantage, but LGBTQ advocates call the law an unnecessary attack on vulnerable children.
Bills targeting transgender youth have popped up across the country this year, including in Texas, Florida, Alabama, Iowa and South Dakota.
Kemp acknowledged the controversy surrounding his favored legislation, but said it is unwarranted.
“Standing up for the God-given potential of each and every child in our schools and protecting the teaching of freedom, liberty, opportunity and the American dream in the classroom should not be controversial,” he said. “Making sure parents have the ultimate say in their child’s education should not be controversial. And as the parents of three daughters, (First lady Marty Kemp) and I want every young girl in this state to have every opportunity to succeed in the sport they love. That should not be controversial.”
