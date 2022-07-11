Europe's summer travel chaos

(Reuters) - Strikes and staff shortages are forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and causing hours-long queues at major airports, dashing hopes of a sizzling first summer after COVID lockdowns. Here is a summary of some of the key developments: LABOUR UNREST: After sweeping job cuts and pay cuts when COVID-19 brought travel to a grinding halt, staff across the industry from pilots to baggage handlers are asking for big pay increases and better working conditions. Norwegian Air in June agreed a 3.7% pay rise for pilots among other benefits, in a sign of what other airlines may have t...
Luis Echeverría Alvarez has died at the age of 100. You’d think that this former president of Mexico lived a good century. But you’d be wrong. If you want to consider what’s wrong with Mexico today, a lot of it is at least partially the responsibility of Echeverría.
Luis Echeverría was born in 1922 in Mexico City. Part of the post-revolutionary generation, Echeverría became an academic, teaching political theory at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México in 1947. He soon became a rising star in the one-party state, becoming personal secretary to PRI’s President Rodolfo Sánchez Taboada. From a young age, he was on the fast track to power.
There was a time when the Partido Revolucionario Institucional (PRI) was genuinely revolutionary. Originating at the end of the Mexican Revolution, the PRI quickly sought to institutionalize itself as the legitimate inheritor of the Revolution, quite successfully at least for awhile, with real benefits to the Mexican people.
When Lazaro Cardenas governed in the 1930s, Mexico was home to thousands of Spanish Civil War refugees, not to mention Leon Trotsky, which was a mistake given that there were so many Stalinists in Mexico ready to kill him. In any case, Cardenas went far to deliver the promises of the revolution to the nation’s poor.
But by World War II, the PRI had already begun turning its back on the past. It became an increasingly authoritarian, top-down organization that bought the support of the poor through small gifts, nepotism, patronage and, if necessary, the power of a gun.
Presidents were chosen within the PRI power structure, with no democratic accountability. Effectively, party leadership tapped the next candidate on the shoulder. Any meaningful sense of democracy was compromised in the name of institutionalizing the revolution and passing power down in an orderly and often lucrative manner for those lucky enough to have access to it.
By the 1960s, many Mexicans felt the PRI had betrayed them. As in much of Latin America, populist anger, often channeled into the leftist movements rising in the developing world through these years, began to challenge the Mexican state.
When Gustavo Diaz Ordaz took over in 1964, he named the increasingly prominent Luis Echeverría as his Interior Secretary.
This put Echeverría in charge of the police and internal security. He was worried about the fracturing of the Revolution. Seeking to salvage the PRI as the site of power, if not the legacy of the Revolution, he cracked down on movements that Diaz Ordaz and Echeverría claimed were undermining the legitimacy of the state.
With the state in effect controlling hundreds of thousands if not millions of jobs through captured unions brought into the revolutionary government, they had the ability to crack down.
They sent 15 percent of the military to Guerrero to fight the guerilla movements challenging PRI power there, movements that would be unlikely to exist had the government in Mexico City taken their problems seriously in the decades before 1968.
Echeverría’s truest legacy was his role as the primary official, other than Diaz Ordaz, responsible for the 1968 Tlatelolco Massacre.
On October 2, 1968, 10,000 students marched in the Plaza de las Tres Culturas. This was the culmination of student protests that reflected those around the world during that year. Mexican students had marched since the beginning of August in a nonviolent way to demand greater democracy, independent unions, and other things that reflected the anti-democratic nature of the PRI at that time.
That Mexico was hosting the Olympics in a few weeks made its government even more angry. The protestors assured the government that it had no intention of interfering in the Olympics. The military moved in under Echeverría’s orders. Snipers were placed in the apartment buildings of government workers that surrounded the plaza. The workers had no choice but to surrender their homes to the snipers, as their livelihood depended on it.
Then the military moved in and the snipers began to fire. Upwards of 300 people were massacred. With nowhere to run in the large square, they were mowed down, beaten, captured and tortured.
After refusing to discuss his actions for three decades, finally in 1998, Echeverría gave an interview when he denied ordering the violence and claiming he had no control over the officers and soldiers responsible for the massacre. This laughable claim is technically true in that they were transferred to a special unit directly controlled by Diaz Ordaz, but something that effectively nobody believes because there is no way that the second most powerful politician in Mexico and the man already tapped next president did not know about this.
He blamed Diaz Ordaz, who certainly has his share of the blame and Echerverría did not work alone, but in 1970, Diaz Ordaz selected Echeverría as his successor in thanks for his role in the massacres.
He ran for president in 1970 and easily won. In fact, as the PRI’s chosen man, he had no chance to lose. Seeing the problem of the 1968 killings, he talked a big game about bringing the poor, students and indigenous people into government. Using populist rhetoric, he attempted to portray himself as a man of the people. He made grand promises to restart the revolution, build schools, housing for workers, provide universal health care and other big projects.
Presiding over the PRI’s bloated corpse, Echeverría did little for the people. The 1971 Raymundo Gleyzer documentary, Mexico: The Frozen Revolution, is a good summary of how terrible the PRI had become.
Echeverría presided over the nation’s dirty war against radicals in the largely indigenous states. He tried to couch this in populist rhetoric and public gestures to claim he was a man of the Mexican people.
He was terrible at governing. He gave ever-longer speeches (up to 6 hours!) and other expressions of a massive ego. He ranted about US imperialism in Latin America while never admitting his own guilt. In 1971, there was another attack on protestors in Corpus Christi Day in Mexico City in broad daylight. Several were killed. While Echeverria’s involvement is not clear, the attack came from the government.
Moreover, violent responses to the populist uprising in the state of Guerrero, with a dirty war killing hundreds of people, reinforced Echeverria’s reputation for having little respect for human rights.
Named “Operation Friendship” of all the horrific names one can imagine, it was created by Díaz Ordaz, then continued by Echeverría. He cracked down on the Guerrero insurgency. When a man by the name of Julio Hernandez Hinojosa went to the municipal building in the town of Atoyac to protest the detention of two women, he was handed over to the police. They accused him of working with the guerrillas, tortured him, castrated him and killed him.
Another man wrote of how he was beaten by soldiers while two officers raped his wife in front of him. Then, on April 24, 1973, around 400 soldiers and four tanks entered the town of Los Piloncillos and started killing people. First, they machine-gunned five campesinos in front of community members. Then they went to the home of a community leader and murdered him. Others were beaten. This was the beginning of Echeverría’s dirty war. Plan Atoyac was implemented in 1974 to restrict food supplies to Guerrero to starve out the guerrillas. During his presidency, about 700 dissidents were disappeared. Such was the legacy of the Revolution in rural Mexico.
Echeverría did face a lot of problems not of his own making. In his six-year term, the population of Mexico rose from 48.5 million to 70 million while growing rural unemployment and migration from the countryside to Mexico City strained the nation.
He responded by reinvigorating government spending in a number of arenas to gain support from the people for the continued rule of the PRI. This included bringing indigenous people into the government a little. But even then, it was to undermine revolutionary activity in rural areas more than caring much about these communities.
He sort of encouraged independent unions, as the Mexican labor movement had been co-opted by the PRI early on, and freed some unionists from prison. And ironically, while repressing leftwing movements in his own country, he developed reasonably close relationships with both Fidel Castro and Salvador Allende, allowing Chilean dissidents to seek asylum in Mexico after the Pinochet coup.
The rich hated Echeverría because he talked a populist game about land reform even while killing and jailing dissenters. Journalists made fun of him for his eccentricities and populist gestures.
He engaged in the cronyism that got him into power to begin with, naming his good friend Jose López Portillo as Finance Minister at the same time that continual devaluation of the peso placed Mexico into an economic crisis. López Portillo, who Echeverria had known since childhood, was then named as Echeverria’s successor. In the internal dictatorship that was the PRI, once he was touched, he was touched.
And so the nepotism and corruption of the PRI continued.
Echeverría then went into a very, very long retirement after his term ended in 1976, largely staying out of the public eye, in no small part because of Tlatelolco and the dirty war of his presidency.
At first, he wanted to stay active and he lobbied to be the secretary-general of the United Nations, despite his filthy past. People long sought to make Echeverría pay for his crimes.
In 1995, a judge threw out a case involving a 1971 incident where plainclothes Mexican police officers killed more than two dozen dissidents. In 2006, a Mexican judge ruled that Echeverría could be investigated and charged with crimes relating to Tlatelolco.
But a magistrate overruled it the next year, granting immunity to the ex-president. He has been the target of occasional protest, such as in 2007 when people painted his front door red to mark him as an assassin. But he escaped accountability and died at a very old age.
Now he is gone. But Mexico is still a mess. Decade after decade of ineffective government and violence have continued to undermine that nation. Each president since World War II deserves some level of blame for this situation. Few deserve more than Echeverría.
Greg Abbott’s Uvalde position destroyed by CNN reporter: ‘This makes no sense’
July 11, 2022
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was blasted on Monday by a CNN reporter for refusing to publicly release the entire 77-minute hallway video from the mass shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr. has called for the release of all the video, but Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell-Busbee has refused to release the video, citing an ongoing criminal investigation even though the suspected gunman was killed.
CBS-11 reporter Jack Fink spoke to Abbott in Dallas.
“Let me clear and let me be adamant. The full truth of what happened in Uvalde must be disclosed to the public, especially the people of Uvalde & must be done quickly," Abbott said. “The one other thing that must be done is the release of the more than 70 minute video of exactly what happened inside the school that day with only one thing eliminated: that is any images of those who were victims… I’m on the side of full disclosure.”
CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz, who has extensively reported from Uvalde, said the comments did not make sense.
\u201cFamily members and community members gathering in Uvalde today\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1657493674
"No one can understand why the Uvalde DA is claiming to have power over the DPS in preventing them from releasing the video," Prokupecz reported.
He said Abbott "has the full power to order the DPS to release whatever they want. They have certainly already released information. This makes no sense."
"Furthermore, the release of information shouldn’t stop with the hallway video. Police radio transmissions from that day should also be released as has been requested," he continued in a thread posted to Twitter.
"The DPS reports to the Governor. They have released timeline information. They have released transcripts of body worn cameras. Head of DPS spent hours testifying in public before state senators about the investigation. Seems there was no issue in doing that," he explained. "For the entire first week after this horrific attack DPS didn’t hesitate in giving information. Yes, it was wrong information. By the end of the week when all the information was incorrect and SOME of the truth came out the DA ordered everyone to stop talking."
"Today is day 48 and we are still in Texas trying to sort of facts and figure out exactly what happened and why," he added, noting that Uvalde's mayor has said he fears there's a political cover-up underway.
\u201cFurthermore, the release of information shouldn\u2019t stop with the hallway video. Police radio transmissions from that day should also be released as has been requested.\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1657564071
\u201cFor the entire first week after this horrific attack DPS didn\u2019t hesitate in giving information. Yes, it was wrong information. By the end of the week when all the information was incorrect and SOME of the truth came out the DA ordered everyone to stop talking.\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1657564071
\u201cA reminder of what the Uvalde Mayor has said: https://t.co/wRrsWhxoN7\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1657564071
\u201cIn Uvalde today.\nResidents standing outside the memorial holding signs calling for school police Chief Peter Arredondo to be fired.\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1655577859
\u201cHere listening at a Texas Committee hearing on public safety. Some of the questions being asked are about the Uvalde police response.\u201d— Shimon Prokupecz (@Shimon Prokupecz) 1656006989
Biden's bewildering reaction to Roe
July 11, 2022
When it comes to political strategies, few are more potent than the deployment of the wedge issue: A hot button topic that will unify voters on your side while dividing your opposition. For Democrats going into the midterms, the overturn of Roe v. Wade should have been a classic wedge issue. The abortion issue doesn't just unify the Democratic base, it creates a wedge between the fundamentalists and the rest of the GOP base that isn't nearly so keen on the politics of prudery.
A recent Monmouth University poll shows that 84% of Democrats strongly disapprove of the Roe overturn, while only 3% strongly approve of it. Meanwhile, a smaller majority, 58%, of Republicans strongly approve of the Roe overturn, while a healthy 24% of Republicans strongly disapprove of it. Independents are even more divided, with only 30% strongly approving of the Roe overturn and 50% strongly disapproving.
Polling shows this time and again: The pro-choice view unites Democrats while dividing Republicans. The smart politics for Democrats, then, would be to lean as hard as possible into the abortion fight. It won't just galvanize the Democratic base. It will demoralize the nearly 1-in-4 Republicans who really don't want to think about how unwise it is to keep voting against their own sexual freedoms.
Instead, however, President Joe Biden is doing the opposite.
RELATED: Democrats face rage after Roe disaster: "It feels like they couldn't care less"
The president is letting the abortion issue divide Democrats while Republican voters get to ignore their own responsibility for allowing the Roe overturn to happen. This failure at basic political strategy is surely not helping Biden's sinking approval ratings, either.
There's a lot of reasons that Biden's approval ratings are in the toilet, some of which — such as inflation — are not his fault. Add to that his, so far, impotent response to the Supreme Court's stripping of human rights and the result is debilitating polls, such as this one released on Monday by the New York Times, that show an astonishing 64% of Democratic voters want someone else to be the presidential nominee in 2024.
By denying people the choice to even take that risk, Biden is not only being a coward but imposing his cowardice on others who are ready to fight.
Biden's inability to rally his own troops and demobilize Republicans on the abortion issue is emblematic of his political failures overall. While he did issue an executive order in response to the Roe overturn, it felt weak for good reason. Mostly, the executive order is a punt: The creation of a "task force" to study the issue while Republicans act swiftly to shut down abortion services around the country. Let's face it, task forces are a notorious Democratic stalling tactic to avoid action. Biden used the "start a task force" strategy to end the discussion about Supreme Court reform early in his term. This feels like more of the same, especially since the opinion ending Roe was leaked two months ago, and there was no White House movement on this issue during that time.
Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to her newsletter Standing Room Only.
Over the weekend the Washington Post published a devastating report on how the Biden administration is failing to meet the moment, which strongly reinforces the sense that Biden would just like the abortion issue to go away. The article describes the White House as "caught off guard by the timing of the decision," despite having had weeks of lead time to craft a response. Activists griped that Biden is failing "to step forward in a leadership role."
To make the whole thing worse, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield provided a statement that, instead of offering that leadership, bashed pro-choice activists for demanding it.
"Joe Biden's goal in responding to Dobbs is not to satisfy some activists who have been consistently out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party," she said in a flabbergastingly tone-deaf statement.
RELATED: Dr. Mark Goulston on why Democrats keep losing: They're afraid of their own anger
You could tell the quote was bad because the most ardent Biden apologists on social media didn't even bother to defend it. Instead, they pushed conspiracy theories implying the reporters made it up. But the snarling attack on activists was a direct quote from the White House communications director.
This activist view on this is the mainstream view of the Democratic Party — see that 84% strong disapproval of the Roe overturn. Moreover, activists are the kinds of people who Democrats desperately need on their side going into the midterms. Activists knock doors, make phone calls, and otherwise fight for you. For Democrats, such activists are primarily female. Now the main source of energy and votes for Democrats heading into the midterm elections has been insulted with a "simmer down, ladies" command.
In response to the outraged reaction to the Bedingfield quote, Biden did attempt clean-up on Sunday, calling on activists to "keep protesting" and reiterating that a "national law" is required to make abortion a right in all 50 states. Biden has, though far too slowly, admitted that it's time to end the filibuster to pass such a law, which is helpful. Still, his focus on a congressional solution doesn't alleviate concerns that he sees this issue as somebody else's problem to solve, so he can avoid doing more himself.
As Politico reported Monday, Biden is "underwater by double-digit margins in 11 districts he carried" in 2020. Republicans are optimistic about "seriously contesting a fresh crop of about a dozen seats" in the House that are in districts Biden "won in 2020 by 9 points or more." The reasons are multifaceted, with inflation being at the top of the concerns. But, Biden is so unpopular that it's running deeper than that. As the New York Times poll shows, "94 percent of Democrats under the age of 30 said they would prefer a different presidential nominee." And those are the voters who are hardest to turn out during any election, but especially a midterm.
RELATED: The end of Roe v. Wade: American democracy is collapsing
Biden's weak-kneed response on abortion really underscores where so much of the base disappointment is coming from. Here is an issue where healthy majorities of Democrats are in agreement, but Republicans are split. Even the very conservative Washington Examiner admits that "internecine battles arising over how far the [GOP] should go with laws affecting when a woman could terminate her pregnancy" are threatening to demobilize Republicans. A healthy chunk of the GOP voters who disapprove of the Roe overturn could be persuaded to sit out the midterms if they're repeatedly reminded that their politicians are a bunch of Bible-thumping prudes who want to throw you in jail for normal human sexual behavior.
Failure to use abortion as a wedge issue is political malpractice on a stunning scale.
In theory, this should be a golden opportunity for Biden and Democrats to get aggressive about defending abortion rights, by picking those high-profile fights that unite Democrats while splitting Republicans. Instead, Biden's behavior is slow-footed, reluctant, and reactive. For instance, as Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massacussetts have called for, Biden could issue an executive order allowing abortion services on federal lands inside red states. The White House already ruled this out, however, pointing out that law enforcement in red states might try to arrest and prosecute providers and patients who use these services. "Nearly everything the White House tries or has considered is at risk of drawing a court challenge," administration officials told Politico.
This timidity is why Biden's administration is falling apart.
RELATED: Let's face it, America: We didn't deserve Elizabeth Warren
Putting up clinics and daring red state prosecutors to do something about it is exactly the kind of high-profile fight that would fire up Democratic voters while making independent voters and pro-choice Republicans even more queasy about voting for the GOP in 2022. Anti-choice activists don't want to be caught arresting patients and providers because it reminds people of how crappy Republicans are. Yes, this move would mean asking people to take risks. But some of those activists that Bedingfield was so contemptuous of would be willing to take that risk. Risking arrest to draw attention to your cause is a notoriously effective tactic if done correctly. By denying people the choice to even take that risk, Biden is not only being a coward but imposing his cowardice on others who are ready to fight.
Whenever progressives point these issues out, apologists for Democratic leadership fall back on claiming Biden's hands are tied by the Senate filibuster. That is false, as the federal lands debate shows. But even on its own terms, that excuse is weak. Biden and Democratic leadership could be out there saying, right now, that voters only need to give them two more Senators in 2022 to overcome the noxious refusal by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to end the filibuster. But Democratic leaders can't even do that, because they clearly have other, cowardly senators who also want to keep the filibuster but are afraid to be public about it. It's just cowardice all the way down.
Under Biden's leadership, Democrats are failing at their most basic task of persuading voters to turn out this November.
There's a lot that's out of Biden's control right now, especially inflation. But there is simply no excuse for recoiling from the abortion rights fight and rejecting creative ideas that would draw coverage and attention to the issue. Failure to use abortion as a wedge issue is political malpractice on a stunning scale. We desperately need Democratic voters to turn out in huge numbers in 2022, to save not just Congress but state governments from being taken over by Republicans who fully intend to steal the 2024 election for Trump. But convincing those voters to turn out in the fall means putting up a fight now. Under Biden's leadership, Democrats are failing at their most basic task of persuading voters to turn out this November. Without that, democracy itself, not just legal abortion, is in serious danger.
