US government shutdown: what does it mean?

(Reuters) - Large swaths of the U.S. government could temporarily close on Oct. 1 if Congress does not approve spending bills due to a dispute between far-right Republicans and other lawmakers. Here are some facts about U.S. government shutdowns: WHY WOULD THE GOVERNMENT SHUT DOWN? Congress must allocate funding to 438 government agencies each fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. If lawmakers don't pass those bills before the new fiscal year starts, those agencies will be unable to continue operating as normal. There have been 20 shutdowns since the 1970s, according to the Congressional Resear...