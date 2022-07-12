Views of frontrunners to succeed UK's Boris Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - The race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister has begun, with 11 candidates so far putting themselves forward for a contest which will ultimately be decided by around 200,000 Conservative Party members. Below is what the bookmakers' top three favourites have said on key issues: RISHI SUNAK - Current favourite On tax: As finance minister, Sunak set Britain on course to have its biggest tax burden since the 1950s. In the first speech of his leadership campaign, Sunak said it was not credible to promise both "lots more spending and lower taxes" and that he did not...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Researchers trained an AI model to ‘think’ like a baby, and it suddenly excelled
July 12, 2022
In a world rife with opposing views, let’s draw attention to something we can all agree on: if I show you my pen, and then hide it behind my back, my pen still exists – even though you can’t see it anymore. We can all agree it still exists, and probably has the same shape and color it did before it went behind my back. This is just common sense.
These common-sense laws of the physical world are universally understood by humans. Even two-month-old infants share this understanding. But scientists are still puzzled by some aspects of how we achieve this fundamental understanding. And we’ve yet to build a computer that can rival the common-sense abilities of a typically developing infant.
New research by Luis Piloto and colleagues at Princeton University – which I’m reviewing for an article in Nature Human Behaviour – takes a step towards filling this gap. The researchers created a deep-learning artificial intelligence (AI) system that acquired an understanding of some common-sense laws of the physical world.
The findings will help build better computer models that simulate the human mind, by approaching a task with the same assumptions as an infant.
Childish behavior
Typically, AI models start with a blank slate and are trained on data with many different examples, from which the model constructs knowledge. But research on infants suggests this is not what babies do. Instead of building knowledge from scratch, infants start with some principled expectations about objects.
For instance, they expect if they attend to an object that is then hidden behind another object, the first object will continue to exist. This is a core assumption that starts them off in the right direction. Their knowledge then becomes more refined with time and experience.
The exciting finding by Piloto and colleagues is that a deep-learning AI system modeled on what babies do, outperforms a system that begins with a blank slate and tries to learn based on experience alone.
Cube slides and balls into walls
The researchers compared both approaches. In the blank-slate version, the AI model was given several visual animations of objects. In some examples, a cube would slide down a ramp. In others, a ball bounced into a wall.
The model detected patterns from the various animations, and was then tested on its ability to predict outcomes with new visual animations of objects. This performance was compared to a model that had “principled expectations” built in before it experienced any visual animations.
These principles were based on the expectations infants have about how objects behave and interact. For example, infants expect two objects should not pass through one another.
If you show an infant a magic trick where you violate this expectation, they can detect the magic. They reveal this knowledge by looking significantly longer at events with unexpected, or “magic” outcomes, compared to events where the outcomes are expected.
Infants also expect an object should not be able to just blink in and out of existence. They can detect when this expectation is violated as well.
Infants can detect when objects seem to defy the basic laws governing the physical world.Shutterstock
Piloto and colleagues found the deep-learning model that started with a blank slate did a good job, but the model based on object-centered coding inspired by infant cognition did significantly better.
The latter model could more accurately predict how an object would move, was more successful at applying the expectations to new animations, and learned from a smaller set of examples (for example, it managed this after the equivalent of 28 hours of video).
An innate understanding?
It’s clear learning through time and experience is important, but it isn’t the whole story. This research by Piloto and colleagues is contributing insight to the age-old question of what may be innate in humans, and what may be learned.
Beyond that, it’s defining new boundaries for what role perceptual data can play when it comes to artificial systems acquiring knowledge. And it also shows how studies on babies can contribute to building better AI systems that simulate the human mind.
Susan Hespos, Psychology Department at Northwestern University Evanston, Illinois, USA and Professor of Infant Studies at MARCS Institute, Western Sydney University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
CONTINUE READING Show less
DC insider explains why Lindsey Graham latched onto Donald Trump after trashing him
July 12, 2022
Appearing on CNN's " New Day" to promote his new book "Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump's Washington and the Price of Submission," journalist Mark Leibovich was asked to explain why Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has become such an ardent defender of the former president after memorably warning the Republican Party to keep their distance from him.
Speaking with host John Berman, Leibovich was asked what Republican party lawmakers actually think about Trump when they can speak anonymously before the conversation turned to Graham who tweeted on May 3. 2016: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it."
Now that Graham is being forced to appear before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating the South Carolina Republican's attempt to help Trump tamper with the 2020 election results, Berman asked why Graham chose the path of becoming a Trump believer.
RELATED: Lindsey Graham advised to plead the 5th in Georgia election fraud investigation
"We have 45 seconds left," Bermans said as the interview was concluding. "You addressed one of the giant questions of the last six years [which] is what happened to Lindsey Graham and your answer, I think, is unique compared to others i've seen. In some ways, you say this is really about Lindsey Graham."
"Yeah, it's a universal apply-all for politics," Leibovich began. "Lindsey Graham has been about being in the mix, being relevant, to use his word whether it was next to John McCain, or John McCain's arch-enemy, Donald Trump. It makes him relevant, puts him in the frame, keeps him well-fed, keeps him at the dice table, as he would say."
Watch below:
CNN 07 12 2022 06 53 59 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
'He's in a lot of trouble': Bannon left with few options after judge 'eviscerated' his legal defense
July 12, 2022
A reporter who has closely covered the Jan. 6 investigation said Steve Bannon has few legal options remaining after a judge smashed his defense.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols denied Bannon's request to delay his trial on contempt of Congress charges after Donald Trump abandoned his executive privilege claims, and The Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the right-wing podcaster faced intense new pressure to plead guilty.
"I think he's in a lot of trouble," Lowell said. "Judge Nichols yesterday really eviscerated his defenses. In fact, the only defenses he really has left is that he somehow misunderstood the deadlines in the subpoena or he was misinformed about the deadlines in the subpoena and he might have possibly interpreted the committee coming back to him after the deadline, when they sent a letter saying, 'We hope you still cooperate,' as somehow he was not in willful default or willful non-compliance of the subpoena. Those are the only avenues left for him to argue."
"I mean, there is nothing left for him," Lowell added. "Judge Nichols stripped every other legal defense he had. Of course, like David Schoen, his lead lawyer, was aghast. He made an interesting point, though, Judge Nichols, about the executive privilege. He said, you know, even if there was executive privilege concerns or arguments to be made, it wouldn't apply in Bannon's case because the [Department of Justice] legal memos that his lawyers are citing don't apply to a private citizen like Steve Bannon, who was a former aide to a former president by the time Jan. 6 rolled out, and was in no position to be ignoring a subpoena."
"So I think Bannon's next option is either to take his chances and go to trial and try to convince a jury [and] when he loses, to go to the appellate court and try to overturn the controlling case law, or he just pleads at this point," Lowell added.
Watch below or at this link.
07 12 2022 06 40 39 youtu.be
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}