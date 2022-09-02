What will Liz Truss do if she becomes UK prime minister?

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister, with opinion polls putting her well ahead of former finance minister Rishi Sunak before the Sept. 5 result is announced. Below are details of the policies has Truss proposed during the leadership contest. TAX \- No new taxes \- Hold an emergency budget and review of government spending \- Reverse a 1.25 percentage point rise in payroll tax known as National Insurance. The rise was introduced by Sunak in April to help pay for the health and social care system \- Cancel a planned increase ...