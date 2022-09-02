What will Liz Truss do if she becomes UK prime minister?

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister, with opinion polls putting her well ahead of former finance minister Rishi Sunak before the Sept. 5 result is announced. Below are details of the policies has Truss proposed during the leadership contest. TAX \- No new taxes \- Hold an emergency budget and review of government spending \- Reverse a 1.25 percentage point rise in payroll tax known as National Insurance. The rise was introduced by Sunak in April to help pay for the health and social care system \- Cancel a planned increase ...
Trump goes on a conspiracy theory binge as his legal exposure intensifies: report
September 02, 2022
Former President Donald Trump has a long history of promoting far-right conspiracy theories. During the Barack Obama years, he promoted the racist and totally baseless claim that then-President Obama was really born in Kenya — and after being sworn in as president in January 2017, he had no problem with Alex Jones’ Infowars being granted White House press credentials. Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be voted out of office only to spend month after month falsely claiming that the election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud — a claim that has been repeatedly debunked.
But journalist Stuart A. Thompson, in an article published by the New York Times on September 2, warns that Trump’s fondness for outlandish conspiracy theories has grown even worse than it was when he was president.
“Mr. Trump has spent more than a decade on social media attacking enemies, cozying up to far-right ideas and sharing false information,” Thompson explains. “He used Twitter to perpetuate the lie that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and later deemed one investigation after another partisan witch hunts. But, as his legal exposure intensifies over his handling of government documents, the former president this week crossed over to a more direct embrace of claims batted around the dark corners on the internet. His winks and nods to the far right became enthusiastic endorsements, and his flirtations with convoluted conspiratorial ideas became more overt.”
Thompson continues, “He shared a flurry of 61 posts written by Truth Social users, many of whom had ties to QAnon, an online conspiracy movement aligned with the former president. One post included ‘the storm,’ which QAnon followers use to describe the day when the movement’s enemies will be violently punished. The strategy partly mirrors Mr. Trump’s chaotic approach during moments of crisis, searching for a message to ignite supporters while shifting attention away from his controversies. But the posts this week appeared especially haphazard, opening a door to the former president’s thought process even as his legal team tries to craft a cogent defense against the Justice Department’s investigation.”
Trump was banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 insurrection, and Facebook has banned him as well. But launching his own Social Media platform, Social Media, has made it easy for Trump to promote conspiracy theories online as much as he wants, according to Thompson.
“Now, unshackled from mainstream rules and decorum, Mr. Trump speaks to a much smaller base of supporters — fewer than four million followers — using fiery rhetoric and echoing the conspiracy theories, such as QAnon, that remain popular on the platform,” Thompson observes. “The posts have alarmed disinformation experts, who fear that Mr. Trump’s incendiary remarks could further inflame political tensions. After the Mar-a-Lago search, an armed man tried to enter an FBI office and was killed by the police.”
Trump’s recent Truth Social posts, according to Thompson, “suggest that he is increasingly attuned to voices in far-right and fringe publications that are even friendlier to his cause” than Fox News.
“Some posts included content commonly found in the dark back channels of the internet, where QAnon conspiracy theorists cling to outlandish ideas about Satan-worshiping Democratic pedophiles and a nationwide cover-up of widespread voter fraud,” Thompson observes. “Mr. Trump shared content this week from at least 24 accounts tied to QAnon, according to an analysis by Alex Kaplan, a senior researcher at Media Matters for America, a progressive think tank.”
Judge says people who have 'some dislike' for Trump can serve on jury of his former associate: report
September 02, 2022
A Brooklyn judge says he will allow some people who have "some dislike" for Donald Trump to serve in the jury of the upcoming trial of his former associate, Thomas Barrack, The New York Daily News reports.
The decision came after the billionaire real estate investor asked Judge Brian Cogan to dismiss more than 70% of the jury pool for various reasons, including a dislike for Trump.
“[W]here a prospective juror evidenced, for example, merely some dislike of former President Donald Trump, and otherwise indicated that he could be fair and impartial, striking for cause is not appropriate, particularly at this stage,” wrote Cogan.
Court filings say one person who Barrack’s lawyers tried to remove said they despised Trump “for embarrassing our country & trying to steal an election."
IN OTHER NEWS: 'This is crazy': Ex-Trump aide can’t believe he’s publicly floating pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
“Self-serving, dangerous, entitled enabler of hatred and division,” wrote another would-be juror.
According to the case against him, Barrack "tried to illegally influence public opinion and the Trump campaign’s foreign policy positions on behalf of high-ranking officials in the United Arab Emirates," The Daily News reported.
The indictment says Barrack Barrack was as the key communications channel between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the United Arab Emirates and served as Trump’s inaugural committee chairman.
'This is crazy': Ex-Trump aide can’t believe he’s publicly floating pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
September 02, 2022
Over 100 Capitol Police officers were injured on Jan. 6, 2021 when Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to stop the peaceful transfer of power, leaving one of the former president's aides to conclude it is crazy that the unsuccessful coup is still being publicly defended.
"Donald Trump is publicly dangling pardons for the capitol insurrectionists," CNN's Alisyn Camerota reported. "He floated this idea on the same day that President Biden denounced those very people in a fiery speech aimed at what he calls MAGA Republicans. President Biden warned America that this extremist movement is a direct threat, he says, to democracy and the soul of the nation."
For analysis, Camerota interviewed former Trump aide Gavin Smith and former Bill Clinton aide Paul Begala.
"The president put it well that the Republican Party is dominated by Trumpism these days, but, you know, a new poll that just came out from Morning Consult just a couple of weeks ago shows 53% of Republicans don't want Donald Trump to be the nominee in 2024," Smith said. "Is the Republican Party dominated by Donald Trump? I'm not convinced. I think, more or less, the moderate Republicans, I think they're scared to speak up because we've seen the power that Donald Trump has had and the havoc that he's wreaked around the country."
IN OTHER NEWS: This Supreme Court 'sleeper' case could inflict 'enormous damage' on America’s 'most vulnerable'
"Gavin, the problem is that I think the latest polling suggests that 65% of Republicans believe that Joe Biden didn't legitimately win the presidency," Camerota noted. "You know, Donald Trump's lies about it have been so potent that they've actually taken hold and I just want to bounce this off of you because I'm still trying to make sense of what former President Trump was saying yesterday on this radio show. He was basically asked by this radio host, conservative radio host, what are we going to do about all of these people who are in jail because of Jan. 6 and he says that he is financially supporting them and will pardon them."
"Gavin, I mean, 114 police officers were injured that day, some of them egregiously," Camerota noted. "What is Donald Trump talking about?"
"This is crazy," Smith replied.
"This issue has been tried in dozens of courts across the nation, many of which are presided over by Donald Trump-appointed judges and lost every single time," Smith explained. "To Donald Trump and his far-right MAGA extremists that continue to tout this election conspiracy theory, I would say to them, 'show me the proof.' I haven't seen any in the last two years."
"We're two years out and while Democrats are talking about policy and legislative wins, we're talking about a stolen election that simply didn't happen," Smith said.
Watch video below or at this link.
Gavin Smith www.youtube.com
