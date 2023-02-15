Failed Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate gets trial date in Capitol siege case
Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley takes a selfie with a supporter before speaking at a Rally the Vote event at the Michigan State Capitol on July 30, 2022, in Lansing, Michigan. - Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

DETROIT — A federal judge Wednesday said former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley will stand trial July 31 in Washington on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol after prosecutors and Kelley failed to negotiate a plea deal. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper set the trial date after repeatedly giving both sides time to negotiate a potential plea deal in one of the more high-profile cases among the more than 948 people nationwide charged with Jan. 6 crimes. Kelley has called his arrest a "political witch hunt" and denied that he ever entered the Capitol ...