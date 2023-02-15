Failed Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate gets trial date in Capitol siege case

It comes at a time when Democrat Adam Frisch announced Adam Frisch announced that he would oppose Bobert again in the 2024 election. During the 2022 midterm elections, he came within half of a percentage point of winning.

Raw Story spoke with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) about Frisch's announcement and he too mentioned the near-win last year.

IN OTHER NEWS: Ted Cruz walloped after claiming Dems ‘too embarrassed’ to show up to nomination hearing

"I think Jared Polis won that district running for reelection as governor," he recalled. "And I lost it by a point. She won it by 550 votes. I think Coloradans can pick it up. I think Adam Frisch came very close this time and I'm glad he's running again."

Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) accused Bobert of not representing that district.

"There are a lot of Republicans there. They're pretty moderate," he said. "So I think that's certainly — he came very, very close to winning this last time. So, I think she will have a choice of whether she's going to modulate how she does her politics or she's going to have another tough race."

He said he's not shocked to see the way she behaves in Washington.

"She's not a lifetime politician. She's new to politics and she is who she is and she shoots from the hip," he continued. "That has an appeal to a lot of voters in the west. That said, when she shoots from the hip and she does things that are perceived as counterproductive or harmful to the country or the state of Colorado, a lot of these folks who may be Republicans but they really care about jobs and they care about progress. They want their kids to have a good education."