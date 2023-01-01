Failure of levee 'imminent' as Sacramento County urges residents in southeast to seek higher ground
Interstate 5 at Grapevine, which authorities shut down amid heavy rainfall last week in Los Angeles. - Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times/Los Angeles Times/Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in an area of Wilton in southeastern Sacramento County have been told to seek higher ground ahead of what county emergency officials said Saturday night was an “imminent levee failure” on a portion of the Cosumnes River. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued the advisory around 9:30 p.m. following a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service for the breach. The river at Wilton Road in the area of the advisory was observed at 76.20 feet — nearly 3 feet above flood stage and 25 feet above the river bottom — according to the county’s r...