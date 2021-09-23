Woman busted for misspelling 'Moderna' on fake vax card skips court date -- and now has a warrant for her arrest

An Illinois woman who was caught faking her COVID-19 vaccine card when misspelled "Moderna" now has a warrant out for her arrest for her failure to appear at her virtual court date, the New York Daily News reports.

According to authorities, Chloe Mrozak, 24, also gave false information to where she'd be staying and possibly spreading deadly germs during her vacation in Hawaii.

As the Daily News points out, the fake card stated that she was vaccinated in Delaware, but health officials in the state have no record of her being vaccinated. The card claimed her shots were administered by the National Guard, but she allegedly told police at the airport she paid her doctor for the vaccination, which is free.

She was initially charged with two counts of falsifying vaccination documents, which carried a potential penalty of one year in prison.

