Family bids farewell to British journalist murdered in the Amazon

“I was shoulder-to-shoulder with Rudy inside ShopRite,” said witness Rita Rugova-Johnson. “We’re talking, and all of a sudden an employee came out of nowhere and open-handedly slapped him in the back and said, ‘Hey, what’s up scumbag?’

“[The attacker] was on duty at the time,” Rugova-Johnson added. “The cops arrested him.”

The 39-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree assault involving a person over age 65, law-enforcement sources said.

The State Island man had no prior arrests.

Giuliani was campaigning for his son Andrew, who is running for New York governor, and he later told the New York Times the man was angry at him over the Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion rights.

“The one thing he said that was political was ‘you’re going to kill women, you’re going to kill women,’” Giuliani said.

“This has to stop. This is getting ridiculous,” he added. “I’ve been in politics 50 years, I’ve never been attacked like this.”

Giuliani said he had red marks on his back and some pain but was otherwise unharmed.

Edit: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported the worker had slapped Giuliani in the face, not on the back.