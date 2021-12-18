New Hampshire family court officer removed after muttering children were 'a bunch of morons' during hearing

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a family court officer in New Hampshire has been removed by the state Supreme Court after he was caught on hot mic describing the children in a custody dispute hearing as "a bunch of morons."
"Bruce DalPra, a judicial officer who oversees family court cases, found himself in hot water after a recording of a November 2020 telephone hearing revealed him mocking the family members," reported Allison Quinn. "He reportedly said, 'Who gives a f**k' when the father complained that he was no longer able to provide his kids with holiday meals. When the mother discussed whether her teen daughters handled their chores appropriately, DalPra allegedly said under his breath, 'Of course not, they’re a bunch of morons.'"
According to the report, "Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald of the New Hampshire Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday vacating DalPra’s latest order in the case and appointing a new judicial officer."
This comes amid a series of controversies around the nation regarding the conduct of local court officials, including a city judge in Lafayette, Louisiana who has taken leave after a video surfaced of racial slurs being used in her home during a burglary.