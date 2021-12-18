New Hampshire family court officer removed after muttering children were 'a bunch of morons' during hearing

"Yeah, look, Jake, these comments, unfortunately, are not very surprising from former President Trump, but they fall somewhere between stunning and stupid," said Greenblatt. "Now, I expect this from people on the extreme right or the far left, but you'd think a former president of the United States with Jewish grandchildren would get stuff like this right. What are we talking about? Look, the bottom line is Jews — he is not the one to tell Jewish people about their feelings for Israel, but there's widespread, overwhelming positive feelings among the Jewish community for the Jewish state, and that's just the start, as you point out of what he said. Tropes about greed, power, loyalty, clannishness, like literally, you wonder how low he's going to go."

Tapper noted that those weren't Trump's only remarks to indulge in anti-Semitic tropes.

"And then he said, Israel — I'm going to quote this — Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it's the exact opposite," said Tapper. "I mean, the idea that Israel had absolute control over Congress or absolute power over Congress, that's the anti-Semitism you hear from members of the Klan."

"That's right," said Greenblatt. "This sounds like Richard Spencer, or this sound like some of the most radical people on the left, or Lyndon LaRouche. That's what we're talking about here. Israel doesn't have absolute power over anything, even its own electorate, for goodness sakes. But this plays into these longstanding tropes, Jake, that have led to Jewish people being harassed, suffering from violence, and literally being killed. So it's not something we can take lightly, especially when it's coming from a former commander in chief. It's really quite disturbing."

