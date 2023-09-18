Family of Florida girl arrested as 6-year-old in 2019 renews call to raise minimum arrest age
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Kaia Rolle, who was 6 when she was arrested at an Orlando charter school by reserve officers in 2019, amended their lawsuit against the city and OPD as they renew a push to reduce Florida’s minimum age of arrest. The lawsuit, first filed last year but amended Monday morning, accuses officers Dennis Turner and Sergio Ramos of excessive force and false arrest in taking Kaia, who was perp-walked wearing zip ties because her wrists were too small to fit standard handcuffs, to the Juvenile Assessment Center over a tantrum in which she allegedly hit school employees. Al...