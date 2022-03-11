The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the parents of Brian Laundrie -- the now-deceased man suspected of killing her -- accusing them of know that their son murdered Petito and were helping him plan to leave the country, News Channel 8 reports.

Parents Joseph Petito, and Nichole Schmidt, filed the civil lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie on Thursday, March 10, and claims that Brian Laundrie told his parents "that he had murdered Petito."

“On that same date, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie spoke with Attorney Steve Bertolino, and sent him a retainer on Sept. 2, 2021," the lawsuit states.

"The lawsuit says Laundrie sent text messages back and forth between his phone and Petito’s phone after her death 'in an effort to hide the fact that she was deceased,'" News Channel 8's report stated. "The suit also specifically mentions a text Laundrie allegedly sent to Schmidt on Aug. 27 that referred to Petito’s grandfather by his first name – Stan. Petito’s mother had previously said that final text message raised red flags to her because Petito never called her grandfather by his first name. The suit claims Laundrie then sent an additional text from Petito’s phone on Aug. 30 to Schmidt saying there was no service in Yosemite Park 'in an effort to deceive' her into believing her daughter was still alive."

