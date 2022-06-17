Family of musicians celebrates reunion with stolen 1760 violin
Minghuan Xu, who had the 1760 violin loaned to her by a private sponsor, on May 13, 2022, in Chicago. - Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — After a monthlong disappearance, police have returned a stolen violin made in 1760 to a South Loop family of musicians whose home was burglarized and robbed of the 262-year-old violin, as well as two other valuable instruments in May. MingHuan Xu, a professional violinist and director of the string program at Roosevelt University, was preparing to perform at the Walla Walla Chamber Music Festival in Washington on Tuesdaywhen the Chicago Police Department called and asked her to come into the station to identify three instruments. Xu immediately dropped out of her performance that nig...