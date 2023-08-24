New Trump lawyer previously made free speech arguments against Fani Willis: report

Donald Trump’s new lawyer in the Georgia election conspiracy case has previously made similar First Amendment arguments against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as the former president, MSNBC reports.

Steven Sadow, who replaces outgoing Trump lawyer Drew Findling, has had success securing plea agreements and arguing that Willis has improperly regarded free speech in previous racketeering indictments, Ja'han Jones writes for MSNBC.

Jones notes that Sadow’s previous clients include the rapper Gunna in the Young Slime Life case, in which he secured a deal described as favorable in an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

The AJC reports that “Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a special type of negotiated guilty plea with the state. Known as an Alford plea, the arrangement allowed him to suspend additional jail time and maintain his innocence in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act.”

But Jones suggests it’s unlikely that Sadow was enlisted to secure a plea deal, but rather that it’s the Georgia lawyer’s experience making free speech arguments in face of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges that compelled the former president to retain him.

Jones writes that “If the argument sounds similar, it bears a resemblance to one that Trump and his associates have made: In essence, that Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn Georgia’s results in the 2020 presidential election constituted speech that is protected by the First Amendment. Trump’s RICO indictment cites tweets and phone calls to Georgia officials as evidence of a criminal scheme.”

