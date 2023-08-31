Fani Willis hits back at Mark Meadows transfer request in new filing

In a new filing released on Thursday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis punched back at former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, who is trying to get his charges in the Georgia election racketeering case removed to federal court.

Meadows is arguing that his involvement in the plot to overturn the election fell within the scope of his federal responsibilities as a White House official, making the conduct both unreviewable by state officials and immune from prosecution generally.

Willis begs to differ.

"Gist of Fulton County’s answer to Judge’s question: a finding that some overt acts were under color of federal office does not require removal of entire Meadows indictment because the crime here is his willful agreement to enter a RICO conspiracy, not the overt acts themselves," wrote attorney Robert J. Denault on X. "Basically, Meadows admits his conduct but says it was all within federal job. But Georgia alleges it was part of RICO conspiracy, which cannot be his duties. And because the 'gravamen' of the charge is the conspiring, not the overt acts, doesn’t matter if some acts were his job."

Meadows is not alone in trying to force removal of his case; former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark and several of the fake Georgia electors are also trying to get their cases removed to federal court.

However, legal experts have said that their odds of succeeding are even worse than Meadows.