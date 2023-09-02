Trump codefendants about to start blaming each other while Fani Willis sits back: expert

Those indicted alongside Donald Trump are about to start pointing the finger at one another, while Fani Willis is "sitting back," a MSNBC legal analyst said.

Criminal defense lawyer Danny Cevallos appeared on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports on Saturday, and was asked about a flurry of legal filings in Trump's Georgia case which show that his codefendants are seeking to sever from the group and get their own trials. He said many of them will likely seek to separate.

"Motions to sever, the prosecution had to know this was coming, that probably all of these defendants, or most of them, when everything is said and done, will probably seek severance in one form or another because they are going to argue, as Sydney Powell did, for example, that 'I did some things that had nothing to do with these other things and I do not want the guilt of being associated with all of these other people,'" he said.

These motions, Cevallos added, will cause them to point the finger at one another.

"Watch as all of these defendants turn and start pointing the finger at each other. On one sense, it is difficult procedurally because it creates a lot of work, but on the other hand, Fani Willis must be sitting saying watch them all point the finger at each other."

