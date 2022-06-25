Fans thrilled as long and winding road leads McCartney to Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, England (Reuters) - Joyful fans grabbed spots at the front of Glastonbury's Pyramid stage early on Saturday for Paul McCartney to headline the festival's 50th anniversary, a performance delayed for two years by the global pandemic. McCartney, one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century in his Beatles partnership with the late John Lennon, will play the coveted slot one week after turning 80. Jack Sunderland, 22, was in position from 0700 am. He said McCartney had inspired him to become a musician. "He's a hero," said Sunderland, who works as a funeral director. "Everyone w...