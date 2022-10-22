Far-right leader Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female premier

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella (4th R) poses for a picture with the new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (5th R) and the ministers of the new Government during the swearing-in ceremony at the Quirinal Palace. Meloni has been sworn in as Italy's new prime minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to hold the post. Francesco Ammendola/Italian Presidency/dpa

Far-right Italian politician Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as Italy's new prime minister, becoming the first woman in the country's history to hold the post.

The leader of the Brothers of Italy party took the oath before President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday morning. The ministers of her new Cabinet were also sworn in at the Quirinal Palace in Rome.

Following elections last month, the country now looks set to be governed by a coalition that includes the far-right League party and centre-right Forza Italia (Forward/Let's Go Italy).

Current caretaker Prime Minister Mario Draghi is scheduled to hand over to Meloni at Chigi Palace, the official residence of Italian prime ministers, on Sunday, when the Cabinet, or Council of Ministers, is expected to hold its first meeting.

The 45-year-old's Cabinet still needs to be confirmed by a vote of confidence in both chambers of parliament, which, according to observers, could happen as soon as at the beginning of next week.

The right-wing alliance took the largest chunk of votes in last month's elections, garnering an absolute majority in parliament, which is why the vote is not expected to be a hurdle for the new government.